Sony FDR-AX43/B: a new camcorder for content creators and vloggers

The new FDR-AX43/B camcorder is Sony’s answer to all those who want their footage to demonstrate a refined quality that puts their content above the rest. Discover the new vlogging solution now!

Jose Antunes February 11, 2020

Sony FDR-AX43/B: a camcorder for content creators and vloggers

Featuring advanced image stabilization technology, the new Sony FDR-AX43/B compact 4K Handycam camcorder offers content creators and vloggers footage that will stand the test of time.

If you’ve ever looked at earlier footage on your vlogging website and felt you should had tried to do a better job, Sony has good news for you: the company announced its new compact 4K Handycam camcorder with advanced image stabilization technology, which will not change the past, but will guarantee that any footage you capture now will stand the test of time.

The camcorder features Balanced Optical SteadyShot technology, using a built-in gimbal mechanism, which provides the ability to capture smooth, natural high-quality video footage. Developed for content creators and vloggers who want their footage to demonstrate a refined quality, the FDR-AX43/B implements some of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including:

  • Balanced Optical SteadyShot with a unique built-in-gimbal mechanism for smooth footage while walking, running or at full zoom
  • ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* zoom lens with a wide angle of 26.8mm (35mm equivalent, 16:9. When “SteadyShot” is set to “Standard” or “Off”)
  • 20x optical zoom and Clear Image Zoom of 30x for 4K and 40x for HD (When “SteadyShot” is set to “Active” or “Intelligent Active”)
  • 1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor (aspect ratio is 16:9 ) and BIONZ X image processing engine delivering excellent image quality, even in low-light conditions
  • High-bitrate shooting (100Mbps for XAVC S 4K, 50Mbps for XAVC S HD) (Requires SDXC/SDHC memory card Class 10 or higher for XAVC S 4K 60Mpbs and XAVC S HD 50Mbps recording, and SDHC/SDXC memory card UHS-I U3 or higher for XAVC S 4K 100Mbps recording)
  • Fast Intelligent AF for quick and precise subject capture
  • Directional 3-capsule mic for advanced sound quality (Video Mode is AVCHD for 5.1ch recording)
  • 3” Flip-screen for selfie shooting
  • New Highlight Movie Maker creates short video clips (When Dual Video Recording is ON. Video resolution is 1280 x 720 mp4 in-camera to share instantly without any need for post-production editing. Easily share MP4 movies on social media sites via smartphone.
  • Long battery life provides up to 235 mins continuous recording time with the supplied battery (AC adaptor provides additional power supply).

Sony FDR-AX43/B: no gimbal required

Built for stability and productivity, the new Sony FDR-AX43/B camcorder is announced with a catch phrase: “Steady movies—no gimbal required”, promising to deliver “superb solutions for content creators and videographers.” Sony says that “with Balanced Optical SteadyShot to rival gimbal systems, high-resolution 4K movie recording, and high-quality sound with a unique mic, this Handycam puts professional production and simple movie sharing within anyone’s grasp.”

Sony FDR-AX43/B: a camcorder for content creators and vloggers

The solution gives the Sony FDR-AX43/B camcorder, a unique gimbal mechanism, which according to Sony’s internal testing is about 13 times more effective than other optical systems, allowing users to capture smooth, professional-looking images, even at full zoom or while running — with no need for bulky external gimbals.

The Sony FDR-AX43/B will ship this month in North America, priced approximately $849.99 US or $1,099.99 CA.



A Review Of The New Canon C500 Mark II Full-Frame Camera

Adobe Rush adds features but keeps doing the audio wrong






