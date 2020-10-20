DJI, is in the news again and it’s not because a new drone is coming. Now the company sets a new standard with its most powerful and portable stabilized mini camera – DJI Pocket 2.

Video resolution of 4K/60fps at 100Mbps, 64MP images using a high-resolution mode, and it fits in your pocket. The new DJI Pocket 2 has arrived, and it is good for storytelling or vlogging.

The second iteration of the highly popular Osmo Pocket, now called DJI Pocket 2, is DJI’s smallest stabilized mini 4K camera, a highly portable and lightweight body that packs full-scale performance, in a clear demonstration that size does not matter. The perfect everyday camera to have in your pocket, bag, or purse does not compromise on features, delivering improved image quality in both photo and video modes compared to its predecessor.

The 3-axis gimbal makes footage smooth and appealing. Supported by a 4K camera, a larger sensor, and a wider lens, Pocket 2 allows creators to get up close with their subject using a brand new zoom feature. With an upgraded focus system, says DJI, you can “lock onto and track moving subjects faster and more accurately than ever before. The DJI Matrix Stereo, a new and improved audio system, provides crisp and clear sound recording, while pre-programmed shooting modes allow anyone to create visually appealing content with just a few taps.”

The heart of the Pocket 2 is a small yet powerful 1/1.7” image sensor that captures images with improved quality. The sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens provides a bright and wide cinematic look, says DJI, making it “perfect for all sorts of scenery or vlogging”. Photographs can be captured in 16MP or 64MP images using a high-resolution mode, while “a maximum video resolution of 4K/60fps at 100Mbps records in stunning details. HDR video has been added to make your videos pop with vivid colors.”

Improved audio experience

For those who need the extra reach of a long lens, DJI Pocket 2 also offers up to 8x zoom using the 64-megapixel mode or 4x lossless zoom in 1080p or 16-megapixel mode so you can get closer to your subject without actually moving towards it. Autofocus has been redeveloped using a Hybrid 2.0 AF blend of phase and contrast detection to increase speed and accuracy.

“There was nothing like the DJI Osmo Pocket on the market when we first released it in November 2018, and it immediately changed the way we capture life’s special moments,” said DJI President, Roger Luo. “DJI Pocket 2 takes it even further. We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system. Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability. Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level.”

Great images need great sound and DJI reworked the audio system to ensure footage sounds as great as it looks. The newly added DJI Matrix Stereo system consists of four microphones, strategically placed clear of a hand holding DJI Pocket 2, capturing an immersive audio experience that brings you back to the moment.

New accessories, more possibilities

Directional Audio enhances sound recording from those microphones to pick up as much detail as possible, with SoundTrack adjusting the audio based on where the camera is facing, while Audio Zoom narrows the sound field when zooming the camera in. To further filter out unwanted background sounds, an optional wind noise reduction helps keep the audio clean in outdoor settings.

Despite all the powerful features it brings to the Pocket line, the DJI Pocket 2, as the name suggests, easily fits into any pocket, making it the ideal companion to bring everywhere. Weighing just 117 g and offering up to 140 minutes of battery life, the DJI Pocket 2 is all you need to record those special moments without being weighed down.

If you want to take things to a whole new level, the DJI Pocket 2 can also be the starting point, as it showcases a highly modular design with a removable base plate that allows you to attach new accessories and expand your possibilities. A Micro Tripod, a Do-It-All Handle with a tripod base, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and wireless microphone receiver are included in the optional accessories. Whether you are a new user or experienced content creator, DJI Pocket 2 has everything you need to capture footage that will add colors, context, and meaning to your story.

Pocket 2 has a built-in editing tool

Similar to the original Osmo Pocket, Pocket 2 can be used as a stand-alone stabilized camera, connected to your mobile device with a dedicated phone connector, or operated remotely with wireless accessories for greater camera control. A wide variety of accessories have been created to ensure creators can get the most out of DJI Pocket 2, including a sleek charging case, wireless microphone set, waterproof housing, a smaller control wheel, extension rod, wide-angle lens, wireless module, and smartphone support system.

DJI Pocket 2 is simple to use and easy to understand. A suite of upgraded modes makes getting up and filming those special moments seamless and quick. Design and user experience upgrades include Fast Wake to power Pocket 2 on instantly, Drop Aware to take preventative measures when it senses the gimbal falling, and Pause Recording to quickly pause video recording during operation.

Osmo Pocket was the first camera to use the DJI Mimo app, and that tradition continues with a streamlined user interface, in-app features, and more. A built-in editing tool makes adjusting images and videos simple and ready to share on social media instantly, while a new AI Editor automatically previews the footage, selects the highlights, and creates a short video. Managing content has never been easier with functions like Batch Select that enables you to select, delete, or download multiple items at once.

DJI Pocket 2 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners. DJI Pocket 2 can be purchased in two options. DJI Pocket 2 includes the Mini Control Stick and tripod mount (1/4”) for the retail price of $349 USD. The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo includes the Mini Control Stick, tripod mount (1/4”), Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and Micro Tripod for the retail price of $499 USD.