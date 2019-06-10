Cine Gear 2019: Sony VENICE Firmware Updates with HFR and more

We had a chance to talk to Sony about the new firmware 4.0 for the Sony VENICE. The big news? High Frame Rates up to 90fps at 6K 2.39:1 and 72fps at 6K 17:9 on the large-format 6K camera.

At Sony’s booth, the new Version 4.0 high frame rate capabilities and the popular VENICE extension System were shown to those who tried to get black VENICE t-shirt swag during Cine Gear 2019. Hey, it was a cool t-shirt.

Here are the key features of the VENICE Version 5.0 firmware, designed to achieve enhanced shooting usability and efficient production workflow:

HFR Capabilities – Up to 90fps at 6K 2.39:1 and 72fps at 6K 17:9.

Apple ProRes 4444 – Record HD videos in high image quality with SxS PRO+, without Sony’s AXS-R7 recorder. This is especially effective for HD VFX workflow.

180 Degree Rotation Monitor Out– Flip and flop images via viewfinder and SDI.

High-Resolution Magnification via HD Monitor Out – Existing advanced viewfinder technology for clearer magnification is now extended to HD Monitor Out.

Improved User Marker Settings – Menu updates for easier selection of frame lines on the viewfinder.

Firmware 4.0

Will be released this June, this version includes an HFR license to support 120fps at 4K 2.39:1, 110fps at 4K 17:9, 75fps at 4K 4:3 and 60fps at 6K 3:2. The next version of the firmware will mean that the VENICE can capture three times slow motion at 24p even in 6K. Cinematographers can utilize the same camera across multiple speeds, maintaining the full-frame shallow depth of field, as well as the high picture quality of oversampling in 6K.

