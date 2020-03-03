Coronavirus may be the reason many want or need to try working remotely, and video editors may have a head start, according to Blackbird, if they use the company’s video editor, made for the cloud.

We’re seeing how current events have spurred a huge amount of thinking and planning about how workforces operate effectively. While many of the changes translate in factories closed, events cancelled and other businesses seeing their productivity reduced, some companies are finding they are required to spend less money on office space, infrastructure and travel.

As Twitter tells its employees to work from home, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft have instructed parts of their workforce to work remotely, in turn surging demand for videoconferencing and online meeting services like Zoom. What began as a rapid response by businesses in China has spread to global hubs, such as Silicon Valley, as a policy to discourage centralized congregations while keeping the economy going.

A live webinar for companies

As ProVideo Coalition noted before, the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated a long term trend of flexible and more sustainable home and remote working. This has resulted in a significant rise in the use of virtual meetings and demonstrated the efficiency gains this flexible working brings, as everything from conferences to commerce is re-thought.

What’s happening is something we were told the Internet would bring, but that has not happened until now, at least not as some imagined it. In fact, the emergency adoption of remote work appears to contribute to speed up the transformation and this will lead to long-term changes in workforce behavior, according to analysts including Roberta Witty, at research and consulting firm Gartner, as quoted in the Wall Street Journal. The company has a special report – “Overcoming COVID-19 Through Pandemic Preparedness” – available on its website, and will have a live webinar on March 10, under the title “How Your Business Can Respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

The one-hour webinar explains participants how to take prudent steps to prepare for pandemics as part of business continuity management. The webinar covers the 10 steps for pandemic preparedness, crisis management solutions, and the power of data and analytics. Hosted by Gartner, the webinar will look at how technology is even more critical for business success in this new epidemic environment.

Blackbird, a video editor for the cloud

According to Blackbird “those working in the professional video production industry have a head start, particularly those able to edit video remotely with Blackbird as easily as if they were on site with their original material”, because, the company adds, “Blackbird is the only professional video editor available in a browser. Production staff can work with Blackbird from home on Mac or PC with all the editing tools they need – even on bandwidth as low as 2 Mb/s. It’s a genuinely distributed ecosystem meaning that remote production teams can access video fast from any laptop, making it immediately available worldwide.”

Blackbird is, says the team behind the app, “the world’s fastest cloud video editing and publishing platform. Developed from the ground up just for the cloud, Blackbird delivers unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output. Accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needing only limited bandwidth to use, Blackbird powers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.” With Blackbird video content creators can easily edit and publish video from home or anywhere else.

With the current crisis very much a developing story that ProVideo Coalition has covered since February, many more companies in hotspot zones will likely begin considering or enforcing home working. When eventually everything does calm down, we may just find that this global disruptor has accelerated positive changes in the evolution of work.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now