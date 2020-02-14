The second industry event related to photography and video to be canceled due to the coronavirus is the CP+, where Canon would reveal more about its new EOS R5. Are events like Photokina also going to be cancelled?

If you wanted to see the Canon EOS R5 at the CP+(Camera and Photo Imaging Show) 2020, which was to be held at PACIFICO Yokohama, in Japan, from February 27, forget it. The show has just been cancelled, as the organizers, Camera & Imaging Products Association, note that “given there is no effective treatment or containment measures to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have chosen to cancel CP+2020 because we put top priority on the health and safety of visitors and exhibitors.”

It’s not just that some companies started to drop out of the event, worried about traveling to the region, it’s also, as organizers explain, that CP+is a trade show for consumers, and “the main feature of this show is that visitors can actually handle the newest camera and related equipment to get a feel for how they operate.” This is, apparently, not the best time to have people doing something that is normal at this type of events.

See the Canon EOS R5 at the WPPI Show

The CP+(Camera and Photo Imaging Show) 2020 event attracts around 70,000 unspecified visitors and therefore, continue the organizers, “we cannot completely eliminate the risk of infection. The CIPA believes it is important to avoid such risk at all cost. While it is truly regrettable, we have decided to cancel this year’s show.We ask for your cooperation and understanding concerning this matter.”

If you still absolutely want to see the new EOS R5 and other products announced by Canon, you may do so in North America, during the 2020 WPPI Show (February 25-27) in Las Vegas, where Canon will preview the EOS R5 and, probably, the seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders scheduled for release during 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.

Mobile World Congress cancelled

Another show cancelled due to the coronavirus is the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest mobile event of the year, where companies usually show their new smartphones. The even is also the place to go to see the new trends in mobile phones, 5G, mobile hardware and VR and other technologies.

Sony, Xiaomi, Nokia, Huawei and other companies had plans to attend the event, which was to run from 24 until 27 February, with many press conferences hedl on the day prior to the event, but soon many of them withdrew from the show. Sony, that had contacted me about its news and presence in Barcelona, decided that they will do their presentation online, which is a safer way to reach audiences, and may well be something we will see used even more in the coming months.

Will Photokina be affected?

For the first time in its story, the Mobile World Congress is cancelled. The decision was taken after some days of uncertainty, and after meetings with the Spanish government. John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA said: “With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.”

The coronavirus outbreak may affect more events in the coming months, and Photokina, which is due to happen May 27-30 2020 may also be affected by the situation. The once very popular trade show has lost audience, and the organizers decided Photokina 2018 was the last biannual event, and the new format show would take place in May 2019 in Cologne, Germany.

The event was, unexpectedly, pushed back to May 2020 as the organizers said they had decided to do so “to give all participants the opportunity to further develop the new concept”, and that they expected the market leaders in the imaging industry to attend. That may not be so clear now, as no one knows how the coronavirus outbreak will develop in the next months.

