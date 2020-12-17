RED KOMODO users had Wooden Camera accessories ready for them as the camera was announced. Now, it’s time for Sony FX6 users to get their hands on a collection of accessories.

Wooden Camera announces a full range of accessories compatible with the new Sony FX6, adding to their long line of modular parts for Sony cinema cameras.

Last July Wooden Camera announced a full range of accessories compatible with the new RED KOMODO, allowing users to “build” a rig to meet their production needs. The company continues to launch accessories for different brands, a trend ProVideo Coalition has followed and shared with readers, with key examples being the accessories to build a Sony FX9 run-and-gun rig or the new kits and power plates for Canon EOS C500 Mark II.

This time the company announces a full range of accessories compatible with the new Sony FX6, adding to their long line of modular parts for Sony cinema cameras. Build the camera you need with the different kits available, which include everything needed for different solutions or simply to build a custom kit that fits your shooting style. As usual for Wooden Camera, bundled accessory kits are offered in Base, Advanced, and Pro versions.

Key accessories for the Sony FX6

Here is the information made available by Wooden Camera about its new range of products:

A new Sony FX6 Top Plate contours to the shape of the camera body, wraps around the original top handle, and features rows of 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 mounting points, as well as several ARRI Accessory Mounts. The Unified Baseplate features 15mm rod supports and can be attached to standard tripod plates or ARRI standard bridgeplates; this system features a double quick-release that allows operators to either remove the full camera/rod setup from their tripod, or simply detach the camera on it’s own.

Power accessories for the Sony FX6 include the Battery Slide Pro with Gold Mount & V-mount options, which can be attached directly to the back of the camera without the need for rods. Position of the plates can be adjusted with a loosening thumbscrew slide mount. Additional power features include 3x D-Tap ports with a digital fuse that cuts off accessory power when usage exceeds specified amp rating, while camera power is maintained.

The Battery Slide Pro allows the user to retain access to the battery compartment which allows the Sony BPU battery to be installed. This gives the user the ability to hot swap between the block and internal batteries.

Sony FX6 accessories available for pre-order

The E-Mount to PL Mount Pro (Sony FX6) is a shimmable adapter for mounting PL lenses onto the FX6. This mount includes a support ring that integrates with the new Top Plate (Sony FX6). Shims are provided for adjusting necessary flange depths, should the camera be out of calibration.

Bundled Accessory Kits are offered in Base, Advanced, and Pro versions.

All Sony FX6 accessories are now available for Pre-Order and will ship early February:

282900 Top Plate (Sony FX6) $195.00

222200 Unified Baseplate (Sony FX6) $499.00

283000 Battery Slide Pro V-Mount (Sony FX6) $399.00

283100 Battery Slide Pro Gold Mount (Sony FX6) $399.00

283200 E-Mount to PL Mount Pro (Sony FX6) $499.00

283600 Sony FX6 Unified Accessory Kit (Base) $794.00

283700 Sony FX6 Unified Accessory Kit (Advanced) $974.00

283800 Sony FX6 Unified Accessory Kit (Pro, V-Mount) $1,473.00

283900 Sony FX6 Unified Accessory Kit (Pro, Gold Mount) $1,473.00

Follow the link to find more information about the full range of accessories for the Sony FX6 from Wooden Camera.