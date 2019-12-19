The new production ready accessory kits from Wooden Camera for the Sony FX9 camera include everything you need to build the perfect run-and-gun rig. Find them now!

Last November Wooden Camera announced new accessory kits and power plates compatible with the new Canon C500mkII, which where then now available for pre-order, with shipping starting in time for the holiday season. Now the company announces a full range of accessories compatible with the new Sony FX9 camera, with many of the accessories also shipping this December, while the Power Plates, although available for pre-order will only ship early January.

Accessory Kits range from Base, Advanced, and Pro and include the Top Plate (Sony FX9) and Unified Baseplate (Sony FX9). The Top Plate contours to the shape of the camera body, featuring arrays of 1/4-20 holes in standard spacing and the ARRI Accessory Mount in several places. The original Sony top handle can be installed by removing the center section of the top plate. Unified Baseplate (Sony FX9) features an ARRI standard dovetail slot and quick releases in two ways, allowing you to either keep the rods or leave them behind.

Key accessories for the Sony FX9

Power the Sony FX9 with the Battery Slide Pro V-Mount or Gold Mount (Sony FX9). Attaches directly to the top of the camera without the need for rods while maintaining access to internal battery compartment. This allows for hot swapping between internal batteries and the power plate. Battery Plate position can be changed by loosening thumbscrew and sliding.

Here are the key accessories now announced for the Sony FX9 camera:

275100 Top Plate (Sony FX9) $299.00

222100 Unified Baseplate (Sony FX9) $499.00

275300 Sony FX9 Unified Accessory Kit (Base) $1,038.00

275400 Sony FX9 Unified Accessory Kit (Advanced) $1,248.00

275500 Sony FX9 Unified Accessory Kit (Pro) $1,757.00

275900 Battery Slide Pro V-Mount (Sony FX9) $450.00

276000 Battery Slide Pro Gold Mount (Sony FX9) $450.00

For a full range of Sony FX9 products available from Wooden Camera, visit the company’s website.

