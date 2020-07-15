Despite the challenges introduced by the pandemic, companies continue to develop new products to meet the needs of professionals. Wooden Camera has new accessories for the RED KOMODO.

Wooden Camera announces a full range of accessories compatible with the new RED KOMODO, allowing users to “build” a rig to meet their production needs.

Wodden Camera is back with its series of accessory kits in the Base, Advanced, and Pro categories, this time for the Red KOMODO, another model to which the company offers users ways to create a custom kit that fits their shooting style. Previously, Wodden Camera introduced kits for the RED DSMC2, & Epic/Scarlet cameras and now the same logic prevails: RED cameras are made to be modular, so why shouldn’t your accessories?

Wooden Camera’s wide selection of accessory kits is the answer: with them you can build out a camera to perform in any setting. Now the company announces a full range of accessories compatible with the new RED KOMODO. It’s a refreshing note in these difficult times, which the company has used “to reflect on how thankful we are for our amazing community.”

A new range of products from Wooden Camera

According to a note published on Wooden Camera’s website, “Despite the challenges that we are all facing, many of you continue to inspire us daily by sharing ways to stay creative, supporting each other in these uncertain times, and spreading positivity with us – and the world. As we navigate these next few months, we hope that you continue to take us with you.” The new products will help many others to produce some of the best content we may see in the coming months.

Here is the information made available by Wooden Camera about its new range of products:

Accessory Kits range from Base, Advanced, and Pro and include all new RED KOMODO specific accessories like the LW 15mm Baseplate (RED KOMODO) and Complete Top Mount Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss). The Complete Top Mount Kit features a brand-new Top Mount that provides a center ARCA Swiss style dovetail clamping slot as well as 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 threaded holes for attaching accessories. The Complete Top Mount Kit includes all three top mount ARCA Swiss accessories: Top Handle, Monitor Hinge, and Top Plate.

Each ARCA Swiss accessory is also available as a Top Mount Kit or by itself. To mount each ARCA Swiss accessory to the camera, the Top Mount is required. This provides users the option to mix and match accessories to meet their production needs.

Designed specifically for the RED KOMODO, the Canon RF to PL Mount Pro (RED KOMODO) adapts PL lenses to the Canon RF Mount on the camera.

The B-Box (RED KOMODO) attaches to the camera-right BP-9 battery slot and provides a breakout for the camera’s EXT connector. Battery Slide Pro V-Mount or Gold Mount for RED KOMODO can be used simultaneously and custom right-angle LEMO compatible connector allows for neat cable run. Canon BP-9 batteries could also be attached in the camera-left slot while B-Box is used. Available ports include: R/S (3pin Fischer), Timecode (5pin LEMO), CTRL (4pin LEMO), 5V (USB), and Genlock (BNC).

The new accessories for the RED KOMODO

Power the camera with the Battery Slide Pro V-Mount or Gold Mount (RED KOMODO). This product attaches to the camera-left, BP-9 battery slot and powers the camera using a right angle LEMO compatible connector. When used with the Battery Slide Extension for Canon BP-955 Hot Swap (RED Komodo) the user can hot swapping between the Canon BP-955 battery and the power plate. Set the plate flush with the top or bottom of the camera by loosening thumbscrew and sliding into the desired position. Please note the Battery Slides currently shown are prototypes and updated photos will be provided once they are available.

Additional power accessories will be released in August.

279300 LW 15mm Baseplate (RED KOMODO) $499.00

279400 Complete Top Mount Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $399.00

279500 Top Handle Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $299.00

279600 Monitor Hinge Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $199.00

279700 Top Plate Kit (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $199.00

279800 Top Mount Only (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $135.00

279900 Top Handle Only (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $199.00

280000 Monitor Hinge Only (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $85.00

280100 Top Plate Only (RED KOMODO, ARCA Swiss) $49.00

280200 Battery Slide Pro Gold Mount (RED KOMODO) $399.00

280300 Battery Slide Pro V-Mount (RED KOMODO) $399.00

280400 Battery Slide Extension for Canon BP-955 Hot Swap (RED KOMODO) $49.00

280500 B-Box (RED KOMODO) $399.00

280600 Canon RF to PL Mount Pro (RED KOMODO) $499.00

280700 RED Komodo Accessory Kit (Base) $798.00

280800 RED Komodo Accessory Kit (Advanced) $998.00

280900 RED Komodo Accessory Kit (Pro, V-Mount) $1,397.00

281000 RED Komodo Accessory Kit (Pro, Gold Mount) $1,397.00

Follow the link to find more information about the full range of RED KOMODO products from Wooden Camera.