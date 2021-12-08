The Capture the World With Galaxy S21 series has a new chapter, with a short documentary called “Eye to Eye With a Tiger”, shot using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Smartphones are getting better every year, and we can expect some new technology developments during 2022 to introduce better cameras with more options. A recent example of what top models from some brands can do comes from Samsung, as the company announces a new chapter on its Capture the World With Galaxy S21 and takes us to a wildlife safari, searching for the elusive tiger.

Once a common sight in areas all around the world, tigers have unfortunately now become a first-class endangered species, with the habitats they once thrived in and the ecosystems they once dominated increasingly at risk, too. In order to raise awareness of the pressing need to protect tigers, as well as their habitats, Samsung Electronics teamed up with Discovery and Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers) to produce a documentary called “Eye to Eye With a Tiger”, shot using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Project C.A.T, started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Discovery, is an initiative that promotes the preservation of remaining tiger populations’ natural habitats. This project currently supports nearly six million acres of tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia, as well as providing support to local economies and climate justice for these marginalized communities. Understanding the importance of Project C.A.T.’s mission, Samsung has joined hands with Discovery to help raise awareness of this meaningful initiative.

A short documentary to help protect tigers

As part of their partnership, Samsung and Discovery worked together with passionate local filmmakers to produce the short documentary “Eye to Eye with a Tiger”, which was shot in Jaipur, India. The documentary follows wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan as he puts his experience in tracking and photographing tigers to use with help from his Galaxy S21 Ultra as he ventures deep into the wilderness of Ranthambore National Park in order to catch sight of this elusive creature – and provide viewers with some top tips for wildlife photography along the way.

Narayan, one of India’s foremost wildlife photographers, is not only united with the documentary’s award-winning director Vikram Singh through their passion for capturing their native country’s beauty, but also in their passions for nature, conservation and connecting with people. As showcased in the documentary, the pair enthusiastically took on the challenge of tracking tigers in Ranthambore National Park – notoriously a time-extensive process – harnessing the Galaxy S21 Ultra to capture some of the other brilliant wildlife they encountered along the way.

As well as being a fascinating look into tigers in the wild, ‘Eye to Eye With a Tiger’ not only showcases the quality camera experiences and flexibility offered to the filmmakers by the Galaxy S21 Ultra as they went about their journey, but also the scarcity of tigers in the wild these days, and the need to protect these creatures and the habitats they occupy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: photo and video key features

Through the videos made available now we can see not only the short documentary but also a behind the scenes that reveals how the documentary was made and how the Samsung Galaxy S21 fares when it comes to wildlife photography and video. The videos published here are a clear demonstration that, in the right hands, modern smartphones can be excellent storytelling tools.

Here are some of the exciting features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

The S21 Ultra has one of the most versatile camera setups, with real 3x and 10x optical zoom that bring faraway subjects closer. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s powerful zoom functionality, you can also reach 100x – called Space Zoom -, which includes 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 100x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Be aware that zooming in past 10x – which is already an exciting 240mm equivalent – may cause some image deterioration, Samsung warns.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s next-level camera comes with a function that helps even the most amateur of photographers produce high-quality shots – Pro Mode. Pro Mode lets you calibrate your camera’s shutter speed, contrast, saturation, ISO value and more manually, meaning that you can capture near-professional-level photos, all without the need for any external professional help or other equipment.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also features a Pro Video function. Pro Video lets you adjust your camera’s resolution to a stunning 8K, as well as manage the camera’s focus to be on your desired subject when shooting and even choose which direction you are recording sound from as you go, so you can be sure that your video recording is high-quality.

My next camera will be a smartphone

Although some of the features present in the Samsung Galaxy S21 and other flagship smartphones are not available in more affordable smartphones, the level of sophistication accessible in recent models may make many people ask if their next camera should be a smartphone… I’ve been playing with my younger son’s Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, launched last March, and I am amazed with the results delivered by this $245 smartphone.

I believe that once proper zoom lens options like those available in the Samsung Galaxy S21 – and beyond – become the norm in smartphones, they will become even more competitive when people decide which camera to buy. I am personally looking forward to my next camera, and it’s going to be a smartphone.