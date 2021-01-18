Samsung says it’s the ultimate smartphone experience, designed to be epic in every way; the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be all those things but it is also a tool for smartphone photographers and videographers.

Videographers are going to love this: for the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality.

Unveiled online, as so many other products these days, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest smartphone from Samsung, a flagship that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Starting on January 29, 2021, Galaxy S21 Ultra will be widely available in carrier and unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online, with a pricing that starts at $1,199.99.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in two bold colors featuring deluxe haze finishes, Phantom Silver, a 128GB model with 12GB RAM and Phantom Black, offered in three versions: a 128GB model with 12GB RAM, 256GB model with 12GB RAM or 512GB model with 16GB RAM. Samsung says that additional colors will be available exclusively on Samsung.com including Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown.

The new Samsung smartphone is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. From a design that sets it apart to the functions it offers, the Ultra offers the best Galaxy performance in a smartphone yet, says Samsung. You’ll find details about its ample list of functions in any website specialized in smartphones. Here at ProVideo Coalition we look at the features that will attract photographers and videographers.

Display: 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is Samsung’s most intelligent screen yet, the company claims, adding that “for the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both.”

The screen’s refresh rate adjusts, according to Samsung, to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50% improved contrast ratio, it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue.

It’s not just the display, which Samsung says is its brightest, most intelligent display, users will also discover the company’s most advanced pro-grade camera system. The first thing users will note is the new bold style of the phone, which introduces a new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. But its what under the hood that will make photographers and videographers want to put their hands on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

4K at 60fps across all lenses and 12-bit HDR

Samsung’s flagship smartphone features a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that includes an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option in Pro mode, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.

When zooming in on S21 Ultra, says Samsung, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing clarity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel (2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are away from the action.

Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

First S series compatible with Samsung’s S Pen

The ground-breaking camera, display and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The smartphone also takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

The fan favorite S Pen experience brings Wacom’s technology to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”