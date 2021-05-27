Western Digital has a new brand, Sandisk Professional, but if you’re old enough you’ll recognize the G present on some of the products: it’s from the now put to rest G-Technology brand.

The PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400, a card for videographers and cinematographers needing superior, uninterrupted performance, is one of the new products from the new SanDisk Professional brand.

Since Western Digital acquired SanDisk, which was already a name among professionals using memory cards, that the company has expanded its lineup of solutions yo cater for the needs of both professionals. We’ve followed the evolution of the line up, sharing with PVC readers products as the PRO CFexpress Card Type B with NVMe technology introduced in 2019, enabling videographers to capture smooth, RAW 4K video capture with sustainable performance, or the SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD, also from 2019, allowing users to edit video files directly on a portable SSD.



It’s only natural that Western Digital wants to keep expanding SanDisk’s lineup of professional solutions, and now the company has taken drastic measures: the professional-grade G-Technology brand, becomes SanDisk Professional, a logic move because the SanDisk brand is more popular worldwide than the G-Technology. Despite the brand name change, the giant G on the G-Drives will continue to be present, as a reminder of the past.

So, G-Technology is now SanDisk Professional, another brand owned by Western Digital. The products you knew from G-Technology are now SanDisk Professional… essentially, one could say, same heart, new package. But there are already some new products to announce, which appear, from where I see it, more as SanDisk’s natural evolution. One of them is the PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400, which looks very much like a step forward from the PRO CFexpress Card Type B with NVMe technology introduced in 2019.

PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 for uninterrupted performance

The real news in Western Digital’s announcement is not the name change, I believe, but the new products announced, as the PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400, which marks an evolution from previous SanDisk PRO solutions. This all-new professional-grade, rugged CFexpress card from SanDisk Professional is designed for videographers and cinematographers needing superior, uninterrupted performance with video recording at a minimum of 400MB/s to keep up with the demands facing today’s videography, broadcast and cinema industries. The new card is expected to be available this Summer, says Western Digital.

Western Digital announced that its new SanDisk Professional brand of premium storage solutions is for content creators and professionals. From producing the latest blockbuster film to capturing the moment at a destination wedding to managing business-critical content, the powerful SanDisk Professional portfolio is designed to deliver scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries globally. Like G-Technology did until now…

But as Western Digital admits, “professional content is in constant motion. Content that’s captured or created needs to be saved, transferred, off-loaded, shared and archived. SanDisk Professional offers a range of purpose-built tools to harmonize every step of that process” to which I add “using a brand name that is much more popular worldwide…”

Professionals rely on SanDisk and G-Technology

“As a professional photographer and filmmaker, my livelihood depends on how I get the job done. There is no room for error. I need the most advanced, reliable and trusted equipment out in the field,” said Lucas Gilman, adventure photographer and filmmaker. “For years I’ve relied on SanDisk and G-Technology solutions because they enable me to focus on the moment with confidence that my creativity won’t be interrupted, and without concern about whether or not they can keep up with my technical needs.”

Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of the Consumer Solutions business at Western Digital, said, “Our customers trust their life’s work to our products. We design and create solutions for every stage of the creative process, harmonizing our customers’ experience so they can save time and focus more on creating. Expanding our brand family with SanDisk Professional allows us to offer advanced solutions to people around the world who rely on the best technology available for their inspiring work.”

The new products

Besides the PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 memory card, Western Digital also announced a sweries of other products that expand the new SanDisk Professional brand:

PRO-READER series – Four new PRO-READER devices that feature a USB-CTM interface that supports SuperSpeed USB 10Gbs. Designed to work with latest and most common camera media including CFastTM, CFexpress, RED Mini-Mag®, CF, microSDTM and SDTM cards. The series of PRO-READERS are expected to be available this summer.

PRO-DOCK 4 – A new revolutionary 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution that saves critical time and money on multi-camera productions. The PRO-DOCK 4, expected to be available later this summer, enables up to four simultaneous card offloads.

A new 4TB G-DRIVE ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD along with our trusted line up of G-DRIVE ultra-rugged portable drives, desktop devices featuring our enterprise-grade Ultrastar drives, and G-RAID and G-RAID SHUTTLE transportable, enterprise-grade RAID solutions (now featuring both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C support) that offer an exceptional range of reliable, high-performance, high-capacity drives for everything from transfer to 100TB+ back up and archive for all types of mission-critical content. The broad range of new drives are expected to begin rolling out by early June.

To learn more about how SanDisk Professional’s premium-grade, high-performance product portfolio will help professionals get their work done faster and more efficiently – from high-speed card offloads, super-fast transfers and backup to massive capacity for consolidated backup and access – please visit SanDiskProfessional.com.