At the Future of Memory and Storage Conference, Western Digital unveiled groundbreaking solutions and technology demonstrations for diverse market segments, from the cloud to consumer storage.

Western Digital is introducing the world’s first SanDisk 4TB microSDUC UHS-I card and world’s first SanDisk 8TB SDUC UHS-I card, built for tomorrow’s smartphones, gaming devices, drones, cameras and laptops.

The need for more storage never seems to end so companies as Western Digital continue to develop ways to cater for the requests from consumers, be it companies needing to deal with large amounts of data or, professionals who need to keep vast archives or the consumer wanting to keep memories safe.

As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies continue to advance and become more integrated into various industries and applications, there is a growing need for increased memory capacity to support the complex computational processes involved. Additionally, as the Internet of Things (IoT) grows and generates massive amounts of data, more memory is needed to store and analyze this influx of information in real-time. The demand for more memory is not only driven by AI but also by other emerging technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and big data analytics that rely on vast amounts of data for their operations.

It’s not just about AI requiring more storage space and memory. As technology advances and cameras are able to capture higher resolutions in both photos and videos, the increase in pixels means more detailed images and footage. However, this comes with the drawback of requiring a larger amount of storage capacity to accommodate the larger file sizes. For professional photographers and videographers, this poses a challenge as they need to ensure they have enough storage space to store their high-resolution media files.

This often means investing in external hard drives or cloud storage solutions to effectively manage and store their extensive collections of high-quality content. Additionally, professionals must also consider the processing power needed to edit and work with these large files efficiently. Overall, the demand for higher resolutions necessitates a corresponding need for increased storage capacity to support the production and distribution of quality visual content.

A leader in Flash and HDD data storage, Western Digital unveiled at the recent Future of Memory and Storage Conference, in Santa Clara, California, some of its solutions to tackle the problem. According to the company, these innovations, that raise the bar for performance, capacity and efficiency for transformative AI Data Cycle workloads, cater to diverse market segments from hyperscale cloud to automotive and consumer storage.

During a keynote address at the conference, Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s Flash Business Unit, delved into the strategic advancements propelling the future of NAND, AI and data storage from the data center to the edge.

“As AI technologies advance and become increasingly embedded in the world around us, the demand for storage will only continue to grow,” said Soderbery. “Western Digital’s product and technology roadmaps are strategically aligned to ensure our customers have the most advanced, reliable solutions to stay ahead in the rapidly changing AI landscape. This holistic approach ensures that our customers receive the most power-efficient, high-performing and high-capacity solutions tailored to their specific needs. We are excited to showcase our full range of products and new technologies and demonstrate how they can transform AI now and into the future.”

The different solutions and technology demonstrations at FMS 2024 gave attendees a first look at Western Digital’s ground-breaking, high-capacity, high-performance flash-based consumer products that push the boundaries of what’s possible. The company is introducing the world’s first SanDisk 4TB microSDUC UHS-I card and world’s first SanDisk 8TB SDUC UHS-I card, built for tomorrow’s smartphones, gaming devices, drones, cameras and laptops.

The company also demonstrated its super-sized SSDs – the first-ever 16TB portable SSD proof of concept, and the 16TB SanDisk Desk Drive, featuring unprecedented space and performance to keep up with the ever-growing creation and consumption of rich and engaging content. Price and availability not known but one thing is sure: prices will be high!