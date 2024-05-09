The name BEASTGRIP is popular among those looking for solutions to expand the possibilities of their smartphone camera, but SanDisk is not a name you would associate with smartphone rigs. Until now!

The BEASTGRIP x SanDisk Beastcage iPhone 15 Pro Max Creator Kit is introduced as your new go-to solution for professional-grade content creation.

A creator kit with a cage, handle, and SSD mount for iPhone 15 Pro Max, that’s the BEASTGRIP x SanDisk Beastcage iPhone 15 Pro Max Creator Kit, which is the result of cooperation between the two companies. Introduced recently, this new rig solution has an SSD Clamp Mount that is used to protect your SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (sold separately) while maintaining accessibility.

Although different technically, the solution is similar, visually, to the one ProVideo Coalition mentioned last February, from Angelbird and KONDOR BLUE: a Recording Module for MagSafe iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max that allows for external recording in up to 4k 60 fps on CFexpress Type B Media. In this case, using an SSD Clamp Mount, it’s possible to securely attach a SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD to the cage, freeing up your hands for precise shooting, as the images show. It is compatible with drives 43mm to 60mm wide. This solution provides effortless integration, allowing users to record HD video directly in ProRes HD to SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD and attach the drive to the cage via a ¼” 20 mount.

A modular design to customize your rig

Crafted from durable aluminum and featuring silicone padding, the SSD Clamp Mount is one piece of the kit, which includes an iPhone 15 Pro Max Cage – from BEASTGRIP -, designed for durability and versatility, featuring integrated neck strap mounts and oversized cutouts for easy accessory attachment and a cage handle, GH-50, which helps ensure comfort and control during prolonged shooting sessions and features with industry-standardized mounts for seamless integration. The bundle also includes M37x0.75m Moment Bayonet and M17x0.75 lens mount plates for versatile lens options.

Backed by a 2-year limited warranty, the BEASTGRIP x SanDisk Beastcage iPhone 15 Pro Max Creator Kit is, according to SanDisk, “your go-to solution for professional-grade content creation”, featuring a modular design to customize your rig with versatile accessory attachment points. The bundle costs $179.99 and can be found at Western Digital’s online shop.