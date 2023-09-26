After 50 years of selling photo and video equipment, delighting visitors with its conveyor belt delivery system, and yes, offering loads and loads and loads of Zaza candy, B&H Photo Video celebrated with a party at Javitz. Called Bild, the Yiddish word for image, the two-day expo offered first-hand experiences, speakers, photo walks, and opportunities to chat with exhibitors and brands. A few vendors, like Nikon, embraced the historical perspective, providing an exhibit featuring a historical line up of their cameras. Attendees reported feeling energized and inspired, such as concert photographer and Bild featured speakerTodd Owyoung.

We hope you feel the same diving into our informative videos below! We met up with Anton Bauer, Cooke lenses, Kondor Blue, Angenieux, and Godox at B&H Bild to get the download on their newest products.

Anton Bauer: Learn more about the various power solutions offered by Anton Bauer, as shared by Hannah Vollenweider.

Cooke Optics: How would you define the Cooke Look? Chris D’Anna dives in to answer this curiosity and shares how Cooke is bringing “The Cooke Look to the masses with the SP3 lenses.

Kondor Blue: Lukas Colombo shows us the brand new EDC Multitool (which was received by participants, and personalized, at the exclusive Sony Kando Experience in Park City) and new Mini Lock System.

Angenieux: Tim Smith gives us a first look at the Angenieux EZ-3, and, explains why the line is called EZ (hint: it has to do with easy!).

Godox: We learn about the brand new Lightweight LED Light Panel F600Bi and the high powered MG1200Bi.