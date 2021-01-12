Western Digital delivers unmatched line up of high-capacity portable SSDs across its consumer brand portfolio. Meet the four new 4TB drives.

Consumers and professionals now have more space to create, as the new 4TB drives from Western Digital are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands.

SanDisk, WD_BLACK and My Passport are three Western Digital brands consumers know well, and the whole lineup is now offered with expanded capacity options, as the company announced it’s now delivering 4TB portable SSDs across its consumer brand portfolio. Giving consumers and professionals more space to create, the new drives are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands.

The four drives now announced offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts and creative professionals the performance, durability and greater capacity they need to capture, move and save their files. The drives bring consumers and professionals more choice when it comes to fast, durable digital storage, in different formats.

“This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for. Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability and leading products they demand,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital.

Western Digital is focused on delivering industry-leading solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library, or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files.

“As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk SSDs are a critical asset when I’m out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras,” said Sam Nicholson, ASC, SanDisk Extreme Team member. “High-capacity, high-performance SSDs make it easy to reliably manage these files, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs are my go-to drive when I’m shooting on location. With added capacity, I have even more freedom to continue creating amazing content.”

SanDisk, WD_Black and Passport

The four new drives, represent a powerful 4TB portable SSD portfolio which, says the company, “offers an unmatched combination of performance and capacity to help fuel today’s content-rich world.” Here are the highlights of the new products:

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $699.99.

Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance with SSD read speeds up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. Premium storage expansion lets you save new games and is compatible with your PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game library.Pricing/availability: The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

Bold metal design that is both stylish and durable. The drive is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m), and comes in a range of colors including Gray, Blue, Red, Gold and Silver. Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s enables everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists to keep productivity flowing.Pricing/Availability: The 4TB My Passport SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $679.99.

Western Digital offers a broad range of external and internal SSDs. Follow the link for more details on the company’s complete SSD portfolio.