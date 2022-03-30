Unless you’ve a smartphone with lots of storage space, a trouble free way to transfer files and free space is a welcome solution, even more so when it is compatible with iPhone and Android.

As modern smartphones tend to not offer microSD slots as storage expansion, photographers and videographers have two options: buy the smartphone model they want with the maximum storage available or find a way to transfer photos and videos to an external device, to free space. This must be an easy, fast operation that can be done anywhere, even on location.

ProVideo Coalition recently shared the news about Samsung’s USB Type-C, introduced as “one drive to store it all”, a Type-C flash drive compatible with all your devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and cameras. This, as Samsung calls it, “USB-C Storage On the Go” follows the OTG (On the Go) protocol that depends on OTG adapters to connect devices. The advantage of the Samsung solution is that you do not need a cable or adapter: as long as your smartphone or device is compatible, once you plug the Samsung Type-C you can transfer files.

While the solution is “universal”, if you’ve an iPhone or other iOS device using the Lightning port – which you probably have – you may run into problems, and you’ll need an adapter or cable – USB-C to Lightning -, meaning there is another hurdle to solve. That’s the reason why Western Digital introduced the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, its first 2-in-1 flash drive for moving content seamlessly between iPhone and USB Type-C devices.

Automatically back up photos and videos

With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. Follow the link to check iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see , as some older models will not work. Android devices require USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support, which, in fact, is present in a growing number of models. See www.sandisk.com/dualdrive-c for list of compatible devices.

First announced one year ago, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save it. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection.

Available at a lower price now

The drive allows more space for photos, videos and other content, which is important as “more often than before, consumers are testing the limits of their creative abilities through content creation on vlogs and social media on the go, which can be a burden without the proper tools” according to Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “The need to have several different digital storage solutions to accommodate multiple devices can be frustrating. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a streamlined solution to making content more accessible across devices so consumers can keep creating without worrying about connectivity or having enough space, with the reliability of a brand that’s trusted by millions of consumers around the world.”

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with MSRPs of $39.99, $59.99 and $74.99 USD respectively, a lower price than at launch, making this drive an option to consider if you’ve a smartphone with less storage than you would like to have. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is also a solution to transfer files to any other device, so you’ll probably give it good use.