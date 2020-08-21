For consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content, Western Digital introduced the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB, with NVMe speeds.

Designed from the ground up, the new Western Digital My Passport SSD allows creators to move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast compared to the previous version of the drive.

As file sizes grow and loads of digital content is moved around, consumers need solutions that allow them to easily not only carry but access their data. That’s the reason why Western Digital introduced, this month, the new My Passport SSD, in capacities up to 2TB. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speeds powered by NVMe technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access and protect the content that matters.

For consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content without compromising style, the new My Passport SD checks all boxes, as it is designed from the ground up to provide reliable performance and a touch of luxury, inside and out. The bold metal design is both stylish and durable, says Western Digital, adding that “it feels great in the hand and fits comfortably in a bag or pocket, enabling consumers to bring their content wherever life takes them and keep productivity flowing. Available in a range of modern colors, including Gray, Blue, Red and Gold, consumers can choose the drive that best fits their style.”

NVMe at the heart of the My Passport

The new Western Digital My Passport SSD is not just a pretty shell, though. What many users will value is what’s inside. The new My Passport SSD offers the technical features users need and want, including:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content simply.

Featuring shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m).

Included software to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account.

USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.

Ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac and PC.

Now more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.

Available in 500GB and 1TB capacities

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability and functionality consumers have come to expect from us,” said Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500GB and 1TB capacities in Gray worldwide at select e-tailers and retailers, with additional colors and capacities available later this year. The new drive has a price of $119.99 /500GB, $189.99/1TB, respectively. The 2TB version will be available later, priced at $359.99.