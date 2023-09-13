StarTech.com announced the availability of a new PCI Express Add-in Card for U.3 drives that enables high performance storage to be connected to a desktop computer, enabling ultra-fast data access.

Once a key product for data centers, U.3 drives have also been discovered by filmmakers looking for reliable storage solutions, as they can streamline production and editing involving large files.

With capacities up to 30.72 TB, as the Micron 9400 NVMe Series for data centers offers U.3 drives are an exciting solution for a world that needs more and more data storage capacity. The Micron drive, which was introduced early in 2023, may be designed for data centers, but filmmakers who need to deal with large amounts of data to be safely and easily shared were also attracted to products using the format, with some crews using them since the previous version, the U.2 drive.

The only reason there was no faster adoption of the format was the connection, but it did not take long for adapters to allow the use of U.3 drives (which is easier to connect than the U.2) to be used in desktop computers. The U.3 is a “tri-mode” standard that combines SAS, SATA and NVMe support into a single controller. Where firmware support is available, U.3 can also support hot-swap between the different drives.

StarTech.com, a leading manufacturer of performance connectivity accessories for IT Professionals, recently announced the availability of a new PCI Express Add-in Card (PEX4SFF8639U3) that enables high performance storage to be connected to desktop computer or server, enabling ultra-fast data access. Using the adapter card, U.3 drives with NVME can be connected, leveraging the full bandwidth of PCI Express. Using the new U.3 to PCIe Adapter Card from StarTech makes it easy to add a U.3 drive to your Windows or Linux desktop.

Overheating and thermal throttling

The Adapter Card allows IT professionals to take advantage of the unique combined data and power capabilities that U.3 offers, making it effective for storage solutions in enterprise environments. It’s an ideal solution for developers and content creators, allowing them to enhance productivity in data-intensive applications. Audio-video professionals can also streamline production and editing involving large files through the use of U.3 drives.

One problem when using drives inside a computer is overheating and that’s where the new U.3 to PCIe Adapter Card from StarTech offers something different: it incorporates unique features to prevent overheating, including a vented full-profile bracket and a large cutout in the PCB that allows for better airflow and heat dissipation. These features ensure storage devices maintain optimal and reliable performance while reducing potential thermal throttling.

StarTech.com’s extensive testing protocols, including PCIe 4.0 full speed testing, ensures users achieve the maximum potential of their U.3 drives. Verified read/write speed capabilities are documented in the chart below:

Other key features of the U.3 to PCIe Adapter Card include:

Backwards compatible with PCI Express 3.0 motherboards that have an available x4, x8, or x16 PCIe slot

Compatible with all workstation and server operating systems such as Windows, Windows Server, and Linux

Pre-installed full-profile bracket & included drive mounting screws enable the connection of a U.3 drive to a PCIe slot, without the need of a drive backplane or additional cables

No drivers or software installation are required

Free lifetime 24/5 technical support

StarTech.com’s U.3 to PCIe Adapter Card (PEX4SFF8639U3) is available through leading IT resellers and distributors including CDW, Amazon, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and D&H.