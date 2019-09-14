With solutions for 2K, 4K, 6K, HFR and UHD workflows, Western Digital’s booth at IBC 2019 is a must visit place for independent filmmakers or professionals from broadcast and distribution companies.

Whether you need a 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I memory card, announced as the world’s fastest 1TB UHS-I SD card, G-Technology professional-grade storage equipment or a solution for Data Center Systems (DCS), Western Digital has a product for you. This year at IBC 2019, Western Digital’s portfolio features a breadth of solutions featuring NVMe technology designed to enhance performance from capture to broadcast to archive.

Featuring next-generation NVMe technology, the company is showcasing its fastest memory card yet, the SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B, which ProVideo Coalition mentioned earlier this month. The new industry-leading card is ideal for photographers and videographers that need the most advanced technology to keep up with increasing demand for high-quality content. With blazing speeds, over three times the speed of its current performance card formats, the CFexpress card enables consistent recording of RAW 6K video and enhanced workflow efficiency. The card is scheduled to be available later this year.

Solutions for 2K, 4K, 6K, HFR and UHD workflows

The company is also showing its new 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I memory card, another product we mentioned before. Expected to ship at the end of this month, this super high-capacity SD card is perfect for shooting 4K UHD video and sequential burst mode photography. In fact, the company’s booth (#7.D02) at IBC 2019 is the place to visit to see how Western Digital is helping creative enthusiasts, independent filmmakers, studios, production houses, and broadcast and distribution companies improve productivity, lower total cost of ownership for 2K, 4K, 6K, HFR and UHD workflows, and ultimately, improve the profitability of their projects.

For unforgiving, on-the-go environments, G-Technology is showcasing its rugged family portfolio, which includes: ArmorATD, G-SPEED Shuttle SSD with Thunderbolt 3, G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD with Thunderbolt 3, G-DRIVE Mobile SSD, G-SPEED Shuttle with Thunderbolt 3 and its G-SPEED Shuttle XL with Thunderbolt 3, purpose-built for durability and ultimate reliability. G-Technology’s portfolio offers a range of external SSDs and HDDs, including an extremely fast portable NVMe SSD (G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD) and ultra-rugged, fast SSD (G-DRIVE Mobile SSD).

5TB G-Technology ArmorATD

Also, at IBC, the company is unveiling an increased capacity with its 5TB G-Technology ArmorATD drive, and also spotlighting its popular NVMe offerings, including the 2TB G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD and the 32TB G-SPEED Shuttle SSD with Thunderbolt 3. Additionally, G-Technology’s G-TEAM Ambassadors will be onsite sharing workflow tips and techniques.

G-Technology professional-grade storage equipment can keep up with the high-pressure workflow demands of creative professionals, whether they are in motion, on location or in the studio. G-Technology products improve the efficiency of digital workflows and protect their high-value media with a wide range of storage solutions that enable creators to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now