Sandisk announced its new SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B solution at IFA, in Berlin. It’s a CFexpress card designed for photographers and videographers that need the most advanced technology to keep up with increasing demand for high-quality content. It’s mostly a card for video, some will say, and its appearance now is easy to explain: Canon’s new professional camera for the Cinema EOS System is announced today, filling a gap between the 300 and 700 models.

Canon’s new EOS C500 Mark II camera for the Cinema EOS System is the first model in the range with the ability to record 5.9K Cinema RAW Light onto new, faster storage media – CFexpress cards. Providing professionals with greater flexibility and efficiency, simultaneous recording of the same file format is also possible to the dual CFexpress card slots present in the camera. Canon decided to go with CFexpress as the solution to offer Cinema RAW Light internal recording with 5.9K resolution or in Canon XF-AVC format with 4K 4:2:2 10bit, as the data transfer required for Cinema RAW Light in 5.9K exceeds the technical limits of CFast 2.0. used in previous Cinema EOS models.

The world’s fastest 1TB UHS-I SD card

When you’re shooting where the action is, the new SanDisk CFexpress Card Type B unleashes the RAW performance of your gear. Featuring next-generation NVMe technology, with read speeds up to 1700MB/s and write speeds up to 1400MB/s, according to SanDisk, “you’ll get low latency during high-speed recording and an enhanced workflow efficiency that’s far beyond anything existing SanDisk cards deliver.

The new card enables smooth, RAW 4K video capture with sustainable performance and is backwards-compatible with select XQD cameras that adopt firmware enabling CFexpress. The card includes both RescuePRO Deluxe Recovery Software and a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. The card is scheduled to be available later this year.

Additionally, the company is launching the 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I memory card – the world’s fastest 1TB UHS-I SD card. Expected to ship at the end of this month, this super high-capacity SD card is perfect for shooting 4K UHD video and sequential burst mode photography.

