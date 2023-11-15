Fantom Drives, a leader in consumer, prosumer, and SMB data storage innovation, announced the launch of VENOMX, the newest addition to their high-performance NVMe solid state drive portfolio.

Available in two configurations, the VENOMX 1TB (Model: VMX2230-1TB) and the VENOMX 2TB (Model: VMX2230-2TB) from Fantom Drives offer exceptional speeds up to 45x faster than standard hard drives.

Announced as a significant leap in the realm of high throughput gaming, virtual reality, and advanced video production, the introduction of the ultra-fast VENOMX NVMe SSD drives setts a new benchmark for gamers and professionals seeking top-tier storage performance.

The drives, available in two configurations, the VENOMX 1TB (Model: VMX2230-1TB) and the VENOMX 2TB (Model: VMX2230-2TB). Both utilize cutting-edge 3D NAND technology, and boast hyper-performance with read/write speeds up to 5100/2600MB/s—45X faster than standard hard drives, 13X faster than SATA SSDs, and twice as fast as previous generation M.2 NVMe drives.

Ideal for compact devices, including the latest PCIe 4.0 Handheld Gaming Consoles, the VENOMX SSDs deliver next-generation performance at affordable prices, as consumer pricing for the Fantom Drives VENOMX drives starts at $99.95 MSRP and varies based on the model selected.

A new standard in performance

“Advanced gaming, virtual reality, digital video production, and other data-intensive activities require high-throughput storage and the VENOMX line delivers,” stated Hamid Khorsandi, CEO of Fantom Drives. “Customers now have fast access to these drives, which have set a new standard in performance – making them not just an upgrade, but a leap forward in high-performance storage.”

User-friendly with easy installation into any Gen 4 PCIe M.2 slot and backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1, the drives offer future-proof technology, incorporating the latest 3D NAND technology. Furthermore, VENOMX is equipped with dynamic caching, TRIM support, SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology), APST, and LDPC ECC Algorithm.

Fantom Drives claims that the VENOMX ensures reliability with up to 1500TBW endurance and 1.5 Million Hours of MTBF, backed by a 5-year warranty. It also features End-to-End Data Path Protection and AES 256-bit encryption for military-grade security.