Further in our conversation, we navigate the complexities of working with IMAX cameras and the different aspect ratios they offer. We also discuss the controversial RED Dragon sensor and its distinctive look. The discussion takes a practical turn as we discuss shooting handheld scenes and the intricacies of matching different cameras in post-production.
Finally, we switch gears and examine the differences between shooting beauty commercials and narrative work, touching on the use of layers and multiple lighting sources. We also delve into an engaging comparison between films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, discussing how each film impacts the viewer’s perception. So tune in as we unravel the behind-the-scenes technicalities of filmmaking and learn how David Lanzenberg applies these techniques in his work.
