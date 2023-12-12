Join us as we explore the world of lighting and camera technology in film production with our special guest, David Lanzenberg, the Director of Photography for the show Wednesday. We discuss the pros and cons of different lighting equipment, including the unique light used for moonlight scenes in Wednesday and fixtures like the FII.LEX Phylex light and delve into the film versus digital debate, examining the commitment of emerging filmmakers to only shoot on film.

Further in our conversation, we navigate the complexities of working with IMAX cameras and the different aspect ratios they offer. We also discuss the controversial RED Dragon sensor and its distinctive look. The discussion takes a practical turn as we discuss shooting handheld scenes and the intricacies of matching different cameras in post-production.

Finally, we switch gears and examine the differences between shooting beauty commercials and narrative work, touching on the use of layers and multiple lighting sources. We also delve into an engaging comparison between films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, discussing how each film impacts the viewer’s perception. So tune in as we unravel the behind-the-scenes technicalities of filmmaking and learn how David Lanzenberg applies these techniques in his work.