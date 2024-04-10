On this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Melissa Kent. Melissa has edited such excellent projects as the Virgin Suicides, Crossroads, The Reagan’s for which she was nominated for the Eddie with Michael Brown, Four Christmases, The Age of Adaline, The Intruder and The Dirt. Now she has crafted the beautiful and inventive film, MÚSICA.

The editors delve into the intricacies of editing, music, and sound in film production. They discuss the challenges of creating seamless transitions, the effective use of sound design, and the innovative techniques employed in creating a single-shot sequence. They also touch on the use of real-time review tools, the collaborative process between editors and filmmakers, and the art of creating musical sequences in film. Glenn and Melissa further explore the use of subtitles in foreign languages, and the incorporation of animation into film sequences. Their conversations underscores the importance of editing and sound design in shaping the narrative and emotional impact of a film, and how these elements contribute to the overall cinematic experience.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support