On this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn interviews Dana E. Glauberman, Rosanne Tan, and James D. Wilcox who are part of the editorial team for the show “Ashoka.” They discuss their experiences and challenges in working on the show, their collaboration with director Dave Filoni, and the unique dynamics of working with visual effects and sound design.

The team emphasizes the importance of working closely with the director and other departments to bring out the best in the performances and visual elements. They also highlight the challenges of meeting the high expectations of the Star Wars fandom while introducing beloved characters like Ashoka in the live-action format.

Glauberman was nominated for an Eddie for “Ashoka”. She also received Eddie nominations for “Thank You For Smoking” & “Juno.” For her work on “The Mandalorian”, she was also nominated for a primetime Emmy award. Tan’s credits include “Homecoming” for which she was nominated for an Eddie, “Mr. Robot,” for which he was nominated for two Eddies, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and “Hawkeye.” Wilcox has edited “Genius,” “CSI Miami,” “Everyone Hates Chris,” “Hillbilly Elegy” and “13 Lives.” He won the Eddie for his work on “Einstein Chapter One.”

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support