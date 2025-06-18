In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland is joined by editors Angela M. Catanzaro and Harry Yoon. Their discussion revolves around their experiences editing the Marvel film “Thunderbolts” and details how their collaboration has required them to navigate the intricacies of combining action, character development, and emotional arcs within the superhero genre.

Their discussion explored the balance between comedy and serious drama in the film’s tone, along with the intricate character portrayals. It also highlighted an innovative on-set editing approach, which enabled immediate feedback and adjustments and proved to be especially beneficial for action sequences. Yon reflected on this new dynamic, which he experienced with “Thunderbolts” director Jake Schreier.

“Jake wanted to be sure that he had all of the elements that he needed.”

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

