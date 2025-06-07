In this episode of “Editors on Editing,” host Glenn Garland moderated a Tonal Shifts FYSEE Panel with four accomplished editors from multiple movies and Netflix series like “Squid Game” and “Nobody Wants This.” The panel included Nam Young, Maura Corey, Peggy Taschen, and Ariel Zukowski.

Their conversation centered on navigating tonal shifts across genres, the collaborative nature of editing and much more.

