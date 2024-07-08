On this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn interviews Maurissa Horwitz. Maurissa’s credits include Playmobil: The Movie & Open Season: Scared Silly. She has also been an additional editor on Nimona, The Bad Guys, Tinkerbell and The Legend of The Never Beast and, Planes: Fire and Rescue.

Glenn and Maurissa explore the intricacies of editing and storytelling in animated movies and talk through the creative process behind bringing characters and emotions to life. They also touch upon the complexities of representing emotions and memories visually, including the use of paper cutouts and 2D low-res representations to evoke different emotional states. Their conversation also highlights the importance of pacing, especially in the context of quick and energetic sequences like the opening hockey scene and the dream production brainstorm sequence. Finally, they touch on the open-ended nature of the film’s conclusion, emphasizing the themes of resilience, acceptance, and the journey towards finding inner peace and strength.

