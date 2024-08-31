Hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. The three discuss the impact of recent strikes within Hollywood, which significantly affected film and television production, now down 40% from pre-pandemic levels. They also talk through the latest updates in production software.

And of course, the three detail one really cool thing for us post production people to get excited about.

Show Notes

One Cool Thing

