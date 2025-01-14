Access thousands of hours of movies to buy, rent or watch from behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz, an immersive in-car entertainment experience that was revealed this January at CES 2025.

First shown at CES 2025, the RIDEVU in Mercedes-Benz E-Class service enhancement introduces an immersive in-car entertainment experience, bringing the largest catalogue of IMAX Enhanced movies from Sony Pictures’ library like ‘Venom: The Last Dance’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Uncharted’ from home to the car, through a partnership joining Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Mercedes-Benz, DTS, Inc., a subsidiary of Xperi Inc., and IMAX Corporation.

IMAX Enhanced is the only way to experience IMAX’s signature picture and sound outside of a theatre. RIDEVU delivers select IMAX Enhanced films featuring IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio (EAR), IMAX’s proprietary DMR process and DTS:X sound, available in multiple dubbed languages.

SPE’s RIDEVU service is available in the US, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany. The service is fully integrated with select OEM’s, including Mercedes-Benz as the first global automotive OEM. It offers access to thousands of movies to buy, rent or stream. Designed for the car, RIDEVU connects Sony Pictures’ movies with its advanced streaming technology to create a first of its kind in-car entertainment experience.

According to Sony, “with RIDEVU, consumers can enjoy hours of entertainment on built-in screens or brought in iOS and Android devices, use Screen Manager to easily control playback across all screens from the centre screen and entertain passengers with individual or shared viewing experiences on up to six screens. Content can be accessed by the driver (while parked), front and rear seat passengers.”

This unique collaboration leverages the strengths of three entertainment pioneers, SPE, IMAX and DTS, realizing their long-standing shared vision of creating elevated, personalised and quality content experiences for consumers, whether in the home or on the go.

First RIDEVU app introduced last December

“By deepening our collaboration with IMAX, we’re demonstrating our unwavering commitment to providing discerning consumers with immersive experiences that transform every journey. By delivering IMAX Enhanced content through RIDEVU, we are showcasing what is possible as we push the boundaries of content and audio delivery in the car starting in Mercedes-Benz models later this year.” Said Pete Wood, SVP, digital sales, distribution, SPE.

Vikram Arumilli, SVP and GM, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX, added this:

“We’re excited to bring IMAX fans closer to their favourite movie moments through powerfully immersive experiences in the car. This collaboration with SPE highlights our commitment to premium quality and innovation, unlocking a truly elevated in-vehicle entertainment experience that delivers the best of IMAX beyond the home.”

Bill Neighbors, chief content officer for Xperi said that “We are bringing our most immersive sound experience directly to the vehicle in a way that hasn’t happened before. With this collaboration, we’re not just providing a quality audio experience, we’re helping bridge the gap between home and vehicle, delivering personalised entertainment where consumers want it.”

Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG noted that “With IMAX Enhanced and DTS audio within Sony Pictures Entertainment’s RIDEVU, we will add an exciting new dimension to movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz. Our large-format HD displays give our customers the best seat in the house, filling the cockpit with vibrant colours and immersive sound, just like in a movie theatre.”

Mercedes-Benz first introduced the RIDEVU app from Sony Pictures Entertainment in December 2024, expanding its in-vehicle entertainment portfolio. RIDEVU, SPE’s in-car entertainment service, will make IMAX Enhanced content from Sony Pictures’ library readily available in vehicles, starting in Mercedes-Benz models with latest generation MBUX this summer.