On the show floor of NAB 2025, Alec Cohen stopped by the Hollyland booth to checkout a number of new products from Hollyland, including their LARK M2, which is a lightweight wireless microphone weighing only 9 grams. He also takes a look at the new Hollyland Mars 4K wireless video transmission system as well as the Pyro 5, which is an evolution of the only HDMI-only solution specially designed for video transmission at up to 4K/30fps.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now