PVC at NAB 2025: Turn your phone into monitor for any camera with tools from Hollyland

April 7, 2025
On the show floor of NAB 2025, Alec Cohen stopped by the Hollyland booth to checkout a number of new products from Hollyland, including their LARK M2, which is a lightweight wireless microphone weighing only 9 grams. He also takes a look at the new Hollyland Mars 4K wireless video transmission system as well as the Pyro 5, which is an evolution of the only HDMI-only solution specially designed for video transmission at up to 4K/30fps.

See all of our NAB 2025 coverage here.

NAB 2025 nab2025

