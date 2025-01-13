Lenovo announced at CES 2025 its new wearable, plug-and-play monitor, the Legion Glasses 2, which will be available in March for $399.

The new Legion Glasses 2 from Lenovo are ideal to watch movies on a large 126-inch Micro-OLED screen anywhere you want. The new model features a wider 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and a brightness boost.

The new Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 point to a future that consumers hope will come soon and mean the end of the still heavy VR headsets of today. While it may never happen for some uses, Lenovo believes that for movies and some types of gaming, a solution like the wearable virtual screen glasses makes absolute sense. Evolution of the previous model released by the company, the glasses offer a sleek new design, now weighing 65g and featuring a slim 18.5mm thickness for enhanced comfort and balance during extended use.

A 126-inch virtual screen

Although the resolution of 1920 x 1080 per eye (that’s 3840×1080) may not be enough for some, the fact that the Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 give access to a large screen to watch movies – Lenovo says they are ideal “for gaming, streaming, and productivity -, almost anywhere is something to consider. The limited field of view – 43.5 degrees – mays be a negative aspect for some people, but Lenovo says that it’s enough to give users a 126-inch Micro-OLED virtual screen… on a pair of wearable glasses weighing only 65g and featuring dual built-in speakers and dual microphones.

These updated wearable virtual screen glasses also offer a wider 98% DCI-P3 color gamut (up from 90%) and a significant brightness boost, now reaching maximum 800 nits compared to the previous 270 nits. With a maximum 120Hz refresh rate support, the new glasses deliver, according to Lenovo, a smoother, more immersive gaming experience with stereoscopic 3D support while helping to ensure privacy.

Connect to any device with a full-function USB-C port

Lenovo introduced the new glasses as part of its gaming strategy, and the Legion Glasses 2 are designed to work with the Legion Go gaming handhelds, like the Legion Go S and an upcoming Legion Go prototype, also on display at CES 2025. But the glasses can be connected to any device with a full-function USB-C port to view content, including laptops, PS5, Xbox, Steam Deck, and more. They support all full-function USB-C devices for maximum versatility.

Designed for long-term wear, these glasses feature adjustable nose pads, anti-slip adapters, and an included carry case. They also come with a prescription lens frame, making them comfortable for everyone to experience the functionality of a larger screen via an extended virtual display with Micro-OLED technology that appears behind the lenses—so the content is visible only to the wearer.

Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 will be available starting March 2025, with an expected starting price of $399.