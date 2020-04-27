VEGAS Creative Software announced a major new update to its consumer video editing software, VEGAS Movie Studio 17, which offers performance boosts, new VFX packages from FXhome and more.

Designed for video editing enthusiasts regardless of their experience or skill level, VEGAS Movie Studio 17 offers some of the technology, power and innovation of the VEGAS Pro video editor, starting at $49.00 USD.

VEGAS Movie Studio 17 is not VEGAS Pro video editor, but the truth is that the team at VEGAS Creative Software is trying to bring to the consumer video editing software key aspects of the award-winning professional edition, VEGAS Pro, an effort revealed in the announcement that with this new version the team “brings pro-level video editing features with simplicity to the masses”.

In fact, while building VEGAS Movie Studio 17 the team have put a lot of effort into bringing VEGAS Pro signature, professional-caliber editing and effects capabilities into this simplified version for consumers. At the end of the day, enthusiasts and aspiring content creators may not have the experience to use professional editing software, but it doesn’t mean they want to compromise the end results. VEGAS Movie Studio 17 is presented as the ideal software for them!

Evolving since 2016

Since MAGIX acquired the multiple award-winning VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Movie Studio product lines, along with other video and audio products, in 2016, that the company has made an effort to take video editing to a new level. The VEGAS Creative Software teams in Madison, WI and Berlin, Germany are working on innovative solutions to old problems, and building tools that push the boundaries of what is currently possible.

The VEGAS Movie Studio has always been designed with video editing enthusiasts in mind, regardless of their experience or skill level, but each new version has added functions and features and now VEGAS Movie Studio 17 taps the technology, power and innovation of the award-winning VEGAS Provideo editor to deliver professional-caliber editing features and capabilities for anyone from beginners to advanced users who want to create stunning videos in an efficient, fun editing environment.

A host of new features

VEGAS Movie Studio 17 also includes its highly-popular Guided Video Creator feature, which leads users from the beginning of a project all the way through to the end through in four easy steps. Even without previous experience, anyone can achieve impressive results with focused editing modes, which offer specialized user interfaces to import and arrange files, add graphics, apply effects and transitions, and finish the movie. Users can easily switch between modes or jump into Power User mode at any time for access to all of the advanced tools.

VEGAS Movie Studio 17 introduces a host of new features with this release, including:

Redesigned Effects Windows: Fully redesigned and more powerful plug-in browsing complete with tagging, favorites, search, and sorting capabilities;

GPU Accelerated Decoding for AVC and HEVC: Provides higher frame rate and smoother preview at higher resolution for a smoother, more enjoyable editing experience:

Unified Color Grading Workflow: Important color grading tools and controls are organized in a user-friendly, unified window to simplify color correction and grading;

New Slow Motion Plug-In: Optical flow technology creates super-smooth slow motion effects without requiring additional third-party tools;

New Trim Handles on Event Edges: Trim handles and larger trim hit areas make it easy for users to identify and successfully grab the edge of a timeline clip event for trimming, greatly reducing errors and wasted time;

Storyboard Enhancements: New enhancements enable users to add the same media to a single storyboard multiple times, ideal for interviews, talking-head YouTube videos, etc. Storyboard thumbnails will show the frame at the in-point so multiple instances from the same clip are easily identifiable;

Project Location Memory: VEGAS Movie Studio 17 remembers where users left off when a project is closed and re-opened. The project cursor/playhead remains in the same place so work can immediately resume;

25 kinetic text Titler Presets: Professionally designed titling presets make adding dynamic kinetic text elements to your project fast and easy;

Potratizer Automatic Blur for Portrait-Oriented Video: When shooting in portrait mode but delivered in widescreen format, this feature provides an instant method for turning the black sidebars into blurred copy of the video itself.

FXhome effects available with the Suite

Due to MAGIX’s partnership with FXhome, which led to the creation of VEGAS POST, some of FXhome special effects also made it to VEGAS Movie Studio 17. Enhance your movies with effects and filters that look like they were made for a Hollywood blockbuster. With 16 of FXhome most stunning effects, you will give your videos a unique, pro-level look. For example, add shadows and highlights to create the perfect mood for the scene. You must acquire the Suite version of the NLE, though.

VEGAS Movie Studio 17 is available immediately and is priced as follows:

For new customers:

VEGAS Movie Studio Classic: $49.00 USD

VEGAS Movie Studio Platinum: $79.00 USD

VEGAS Movie Studio Suite: $139.00 USD

For existing customers who want to upgrade:

VEGAS Movie Studio Platinum: $59.00 USD

VEGAS Movie Studio Suite: $99.00 USD

Follow the link for more information, or to purchase VEGAS Movie Studio.