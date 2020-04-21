Announced during NAB 2019 by VEGAS Creative Software and FXhome, VEGAS POST was updated for the cancelled NAB 2020. Here are the VEGAS POST new features you would have seen in Las Vegas.

VEGAS Creative Software announced new versions of VEGAS Effects and VEGAS Image, part of VEGAS POST, a powerful suite of editing, VFX, compositing and imaging tools for video professionals, editors and VFX artists which was first revealed during NAB 2019, as part of the partnership between VEGAS Creative Software and FXhome – creators of the popular editing and VFX software, HitFilm.

The updates were to be announced at the NAB Show 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so VEGAS Creative Software and FXhome opted to announce the release of the new versions, pointing those interested to the website were more information is available about the software resulting from the continued development of VEGAS POST.

With VEGAS Pro at its core, VEGAS POST provides industry-renowned editing tools coupled with expertise from FXhome in compositing and visual effects to offer a massive array of features and capabilities, ideally suited for video professionals in post-production facilities of all sizes and requirements – from individual artists to large studios, broadcasters and SME (small/medium enterprise) installations.

What’s New in VEGAS POST

The VEGAS POST workflow is centered around VEGAS Pro for editing, and adds VEGAS Effects and VEGAS Image for VFX, compositing and still-image editing. This new release includes new versions of both VEGAS Effects and VEGAS Image and includes the following updates:

VEGAS Effects

Updated for NAB 2020, VEGAS Effects is a full-featured visual effects and compositing tool that provides a vast array of high-quality effects, presets, and correction tools for endless creative possibilities. With over 800 effects and filters to tweak, combine, pull apart, and put back together, VEGAS Effects provides users with a powerful library of effects including:

Particle Generators

Text and Titling

Behavior Effects

3D Model Rendering

A Unified 3D Space

Fire and Lightning Generators

Green Screen Removal

Muzzle Flash Generators

Picture in Picture

Vertical Video Integration

VEGAS Image

VEGAS Image is a non-destructive RAW image compositor that enables video editors to work with still-image and graphical content and incorporate it directly into their final productions, and is all directly integrated with VEGAS POST. This new update to VEGAS Image delivers a broad range of feature updates including:

A new mask type that allows the user to brush in/out effects or layers and includes basic brush settings like radius, opacity, softness, spacing and smoothing;

Gives the ability to move, rotate and scale a selection of layers;

An effect that enables users to create colored gradients using an unlimited amount of colored points;

An effect which uses bright spots to cast light rays in scenes, e.g., light rays streaming through trees;

Bespoke denoise step for RAW images, which can remove defective pixels and large noise patterns;

Can be used to perform lens-based adjustments, such as barrel/pincushion distortion or chromatic aberration;

Produces a halftone look, like a newspaper print or pop art;

Users can now pick what color is overlaid when the mask overlay render option is enabled.

VEGAS POST, which is presented as “The smart alternative for video editing & post production”, is available immediately and is priced at $999.00. Follow the link to the VEGAS Creative Software website for more information, or to purchase VEGAS POST. VEGAS POST is also available as a subscription, starting for as low as $21.00 per month. For more information on the subscription plans available, follow the link above.

