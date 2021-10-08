Crafted in the USA with Water White glass, like the rest of Tiffen’s Emmy & Academy Award-winning filters, the new Tiffen Warm Diffusion Filters are the latest innovation from the company.

Designed to give new cinematic looks to a diverse array of skin complexions, keeping deep colors and shadow details present in your images, the three new Tiffen Warm Diffusion Filters are now available.

The Tiffen Company, a renowned filter manufacturer, adds a new line of problem-solvers to its vast array of front-of-the-lens optical filters. Tiffen’s Warm Diffusion family premiers three distinctive innovations—all aimed at giving new cinematic looks to today’s diverse array of complexions, dark to light—in camera. Each filter in the series offers the benefits of Tiffen Filter’s effective yet natural-looking diffusion while adding a warm overtone.

Like the rest of Tiffen’s Emmy & Academy Award-winning filters, the Warm Diffusion’s are crafted in the USA with Water White glass. To promote a long life, only Tiffen filters are manufactured using the exclusive Colorcore Process that laminates the filter substrate between two pieces of optical glass, then grinds and polishes them to a precise tolerance of 1/10,000th of an inch of flatness.

The company says that its new Warm Diffusion Filters prevents highlights from blowing out and shadows from losing detail, helping you create your greatest images. Warm Diffusion filters create a soft warm glow and smooth out fine details in the vast array of skin complexions, while maintaining definition—yet each series has it own visual personality.

Antique Satin

The Antique Satin lineup smooths fine details like pores on the skin while maintaining overall sharpness, without reducing contrast. It prevents highlights from blowing out and shadows from loosing detail or becoming overly cool and muddy looking—all while adding an overall warm glow. Ideal for dark complexions while adding life to pale skin, Antique Satin allows for a complete array of tones and full dynamic range.

Antique Pearlescent

Antique Pearlescent filters offer the same unique skin-tone enhancements while creating a soft, pleasing atmospheric glow, along with a mild desaturation of colors and gentle creamy halation. This makes them optimum for period pieces or to create the look of a warm summer afternoon. Their range of grades can take the viewer from mild nostalgia to Monet-like impressionism.

Antique Black Pearlescent

Along with warm skin-tone enhancement, Antique Black Pearlescents use a Black Pearlescent component to maintain deep blacks and richer light tones while preserving shadow detail, especially in the face. The result is a beautiful romantic softness without excessive halation or loss of contrast.

Francis Kenny, ASC, who inspired the Warm Diffusions while working on set in Atlanta says: “They have a romantic feeling without losing clarity—giving practicals and specular highlights a slight halation. They smooth out complexions and enhance mid-tones, while maintaining rich blacks.”

Each filter comes in standard sizes (4×4, 6.6×6.6, 4×5.65, 138mm) with a choice of 1/8, ¼, ½, 1, or 2, densities. Special sizes and strengths including 3 and 4 are available upon request.

Tiffen’s Warm Diffusion filters are scheduled to deliver in October 2021 with a list price of $335 for the 4×4, $540 for the 4×5.65, and $699 for the 6.6×6.6. To view the Warm Diffusion filter test, and get more details visit the pages dedicated to this filter family.