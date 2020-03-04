Tiffen Filters, a division of The Tiffen Company, is now shipping their new line of drone filters for the DJI Mavic Mini.

Tiffen has a series of filters for various DJI drones, from the Inspire family to the Mavic Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom, and now the company expands the collection with a series of filters for the Mavic Mini, allowing viderographers and photographers using drones to have a better control of light.

The Tiffen Filter Kits for the DJI Mavic Mini are available now, and as the company has done before with filters for other DJI drones, the filters come in two kits: a three-filter kit and a six-filter kit of neutral density and neutral density polarizers designed with all creators from beginners to experts in mind.

Two Tiffen Filters kits available

The Tiffen 3 Filter ND/Polarizer Kit and 6 Filter ND & ND/Polarizer Kit for the DJI Mavic Mini will, says the company, dramatically improve the quality of images of the Mavic Mini by controlling light through neutral density and polarizing filters for a true Hollywood look.

The Tiffen 3 Filter ND/PL Kit comes with neutral density/polarizer filters (ND4PL, ND8PL, and ND16PL) that reduce light from passing through by 2, 3 and 4 stops while the polarizer controls reflection and reduces glare. Featuring waterproof and anti-scratch multi-coating, the 4K high-definition optical glass is mounted on an aluminum filter clip. Lightweight yet robust each filter comes with a 10 year warranty. The three-filter kit costs $ 59.99.

A carrying case to take everywhere

The Tiffen 6 Filter Kit offers the same ND4PL, ND8PL, and ND16PL filters but also includes neutral density (ND4, ND8, ND16) without the polarizer component, which are great if all you want is to control the quantity of light that reaches the sensor. With the same characteristics as the three-filter kit, these filters cost, as a kit $ 89.99. Included with any of the kits is a cleaning cloth and a compact carrying case that is perfect to take on any adventure.

Tiffen filters for the DJI Mavic Mini easily clip over the lens yet stay firmly in place during flight. Both kits allow imagemakers to create more professional content by having greater control in camera, by allowing a wider aperture to control depth of field or a slower shutter speed to convey movement more easily.

The Tiffen Filter Kits for the DJI Mavic Mini are available now through the company’s authorized dealer network and tiffen.com. Check out Tiffen’s Filter Kits for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, DJI Inspire 2 and DJI Phantom 4 Pro available now.

The company also has filter kits for the stabilized handheld camera DJI Osmo Pocket, and the DJI Osmo Action camera. Again, Tiffen Filters offers two different sets to choose from, depending on your specific needs and creative inspiration. If you use DJI drones and these other camera solutions to capture footage, and want it to have the same look, independently of the camera used, buying all your filters from Tiffen may be a good way to guarantee will not have problems when editing. As the filters share the same characteristics, and color fidelity, your footage will all be consistent in terms of color.

