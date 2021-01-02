Filters for ultra wide-angle lenses are not always easy to find, so any new product made available is a welcome addition to the list of viable solutions for both photography and cinema. Here is NiSi’s offer!

Think of it as a late Christmas gift: a series of circular filters and a special lens hood for the brand new Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8S lens. Discover the new NiSi 112mm filters and hood.

Introduced last September as the world’s shortest, lightest f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom, the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is smaller and lighter than any comparable lens, and one of those rare products that gets five-star ratings from everyone. Unlike conventional ultra-wide zooms, the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S uses standard 112mm screw-in filters with the included HB-97 lens hood. And for added creativity, it’s equipped with a filter slot at the rear element that lets you slide in trimmable filter sheets and gels.

The Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is, Nikon claims, ideal for video work. It’s the kind of lens you’ll use, thanks to its ultra-wide perspective, for establishing shots, interiors and drawing your viewer into the scene. The autofocus stepping motor and powered aperture mechanism operate in near silence. Even a hot shoe mic mounted on the camera won’t pick up focusing noise. And focus breathing has been all but eliminated, so you can smoothly change focus without noticeably affecting the shot’s angle of view.

Now, a lens like this needs filters to better control the quality of light that reaches the sensor. That’s the reason why NiSI announced, by the end of December 2020, its 112mm series circular filters for the Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8S, including 6 Stop ND filter, 10 Stop ND filter, Natural CPL, Natural Night filter and UV filter. NiSi has also launched a custom-designed threaded lens hood for Nikon Z 14-24mm F/2.8 S, which can be used with the 112mm series circular filters and limit light leakage.

The NiSi lens hood limits light leakage

The NiSi 112mm series circular filters are designed for the brand-new Z series 14-24mm F2.8S lens from Nikon. These filters can be used with the included HB-97 lens hood that comes with the lens or the lens hood sold separately by NiSi. The NiSi Lens Hood for Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8S adopts the same flower-shaped design and matching dimensions as the HB-97 lens hood that comes supplied with the lens.

NiSI says that this lightweight lens hood is constructed from aluminum alloy and that for added security, a locking screw will keep the hood attached to the lens when using the filters. The gasket of the lens hood can help reduce unwanted flare. The lens hood has a thread on the front that can support the use of 112mm filters, and it also supports the Nikon LC-Z1424 lens cap.

To place the filter users just need to align the white marker on the NiSi lens hood with the similar marker on the Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8S lens, rotate the lens hood counterclockwise, and tighten the locking screw to easily install it on the lens. The lens hood of NiSi can limit the light leakage that results from the HB-97 lens hood.

The new NiSi 112mm filters

According to NiSi, the new NiSi 112mm series circular filters for the Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8S lens are made of high-quality, precision-annealed, optical glass, and “their surfaces are finely ground and polished to ensure sharpness for today’s ultra-high megapixel cameras. These filters adopt a double-sided, multi-coating lens technology, and have an exclusive “U” type anti-reflective Nano coating and a hardened waterproof coating. Their multi-layer coatings help to reduce ghosting and flare, and make it easy to wipe off fingerprints, dust, water and oil stains from the filter without worrying about scratching the glass. These filters also feature ultra-slim frame design to avoid vignetting.”

Here are the key specifications for each of the filters available:

The NiSi 112mm Circular NC ND Filter is designed to reduce the amount of light entering the camera, which allows you to photograph with a wider aperture or slower shutter speed. The anti-infrared coating added to the filter can help eliminate the infrared light that affects the camera, so that the resulting color remains natural without being reddish.

The NiSi 112mm Natural CPL is designed to reduce glare and reflections from non-metallic surfaces while increasing the saturation and vibrancy of the sky and foliage. It can eliminate the warming effect that many polarizers create and ensure true color reproduction. This CPL of NISi features a unique two-color frame with a silver front ring and a black back ring. Both rings are made of high-quality aluminum. It also utilizes film-level seal technology to blacken the edge of the CPL for added durability, which reduces the influence of temperature fluctuations and avoids condensation.

The NiSi 112mm Circular Natural Night Filter is NiSi’s first filter exclusive for night photography. It is designed to remove light pollution when shooting cityscape scenes or astrophotography. It works by blocking specific wavelengths of light caused by artificial city and street lighting. With the NiSi Natural Night Filter, night images will appear more vibrant, sharper and with more clarity.

The NiSi 112mm Circular NC UV Filter employs high-quality UV-absorbing optical glass, which assures high transmittance and a highly smooth surface that avoids unnecessary reflections. This UV filter cuts off the UV light below 365nm and features 9 layers of Nano coating on each side. It has extremely high transmittance of 99.3%. The UV filter can also be left on the lens all the time as a general protective filter, which helps prevent dust and moisture from entering your lens element and provides additional protection in case the filter is dropped or scratched.