Crafted from environmentally sustainable optical H-K9L crown glass, the new NiSi full-spectrum neutral density filter range is designed for professional cinema.

The new NiSi full-spectrum neutral density filter range (FS ND) produces perfect neutral colors and retains fine granular detail without compromising other aspects of optical performance.

Available in sizes 4″x5.65″ and 6.6″x6.6″ and in the stops: 0.3, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.8, 2.1 and 2.4, the new NiSi full-spectrum neutral density filter range (FS ND) demonstrate that the company is one of the world’s leading developers of optical products for both professional film and photography. Crafted from environmentally sustainable optical H-K9L crown glass—equivalent in quality to Germany’s SCHOTT N-BK7 and Japan’s HOYA BSC7 optical glass—the NiSi FS ND filter undergoes a meticulous construction process. This involves precision annealing, carefully timed heating and cooling protocols, and extended holding times to eliminate internal stress and prevent glass deformation.

According to NiSi, the H-K9L glass offers superior benefits, including high neutral light transmittance, excellent uniformity in physical and chemical properties, and precise optical constants. The company adds that “the new NiSi full-spectrum neutral density filter range (FS ND) ensures even light transmission across ultraviolet, visible light, and near-infrared wavelengths. It achieves impeccable neutral colors while preserving intricate details without compromising optical performance.”

The newly developed double-sided nano “Ti” (titanium) attenuation film and anti-reflection coating effectively minimize glare and reflections. This innovation also significantly reduces or eliminates light reflection between the lens and adjacent filters. To further enhance its performance, the filter edge is also coated with a special matte finish (optical lens) coating that prevents ghosting and various forms of glare.

Key specifications of the new filters include: