Tiffen Filters announces new filter kits for the DJI Osmo Action camera

Users of DJI products who want to use the same type of filters across the different products from the company will be glad to know that Tiffen has filter kits for the DJI Osmo Action.

Jose Antunes May 17, 2019

Tiffen Filters

The Tiffen Company has filters kits for DJI drones and also for the DJI Osmo Pocket camera, so it should not be a surprise that the company announced a new series of filters for the new DJI Osmo Action.

Tiffen announced two new filter kits for the recently announced DJI Osmo Action camera. These new products follow the same logic as the recently introduced filters sets for the stabilized handheld camera DJI Osmo Pocket. Users have two options, depending on their needs and creative inspiration: the filter kit with three neutral density polarizer filters of ND4/PL, ND8/PL and ND16/PL, or the kit including six filters, comprised of the three ND/PL filters mentioned and three ND filters, with values of ND4, ND8 and ND16.

Each filter kit includes a compact carrying case to safely pack and store the filters until ready for use, making it easy to take these filters on any video-worthy adventure with the DJI Osmo Action.  If you also use the DJI Osmo Pocket camera or a DJI drone compatible with Tiffen filters, your footage will have the same  look, independently of where it comes from, as these filters share the same characteristics and color fidelity. The new filters are priced at $79.99 for the first kit and $129.99 for the second. They are now for pre-order.

More creativity, better light control

The filters feature, according to Tiffen, a multilayer and hydrophobic coating, waterproof surface and scratch prevention technology. They guarantee ultra-low reflection rates and have unmatched color fidelity. Its 4K high definition optical glass has a ten-year warranty.

“We’re excited to expand our exclusive line of filters for the DJI Osmo Family,” said Andrew Tiffen, SVP of Marketing, The Tiffen Company. “Matching our exclusive line of filters with the Osmo Action gives content creators the tools they need to enhance the cinematic footage they create with the device.”

ND’s and polarizers give you not only more creative options but also extended control over light, a key element in terms of small cameras with limited aperture ranges. As Tiffen indicates, with these “exclusive kit of filters for the DJI Osmo Action, imagemakers can create more professional content by having greater control in camera. When used in conjunction with the award-winning filter technology engineered by Tiffen, the high-quality performance of the DJI Osmo Action camera system is taken to the next level.”


The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 4 with Director Cole Walliser

Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

