Exactly one year after formally announcing the company, Strada will exhibit its creative search platform at IBC, giving creative teams an early look at their award-winning technology.

Its unique integration of AI into professional storytelling workflows has been recognized with numerous awards. Now it’s time to see Strada being showcased at IBC 2024.

Deployed via a private beta release in mid-June, Strada has been met with exceptional feedback from hundreds of creatives who are putting the new tool to use. “Strada is so fast and versatile it saves us multiple days per project, which frees up our team to focus on more creative tasks.” said George Edmondson, Director at Emmy Award-winning Seed Creative.

Strada is the industry’s first AI-search and collaboration layer that virtually eliminates the time it takes to find and share moments across thousands of pictures and sound assets. Strada automates tedious and repetitive tasks, simplifies workflows, improves search, and reduces delivery times, all in an effort to help content creators save money, increase delivery speeds, and improve creative control over workflow.

With Strada, creative teams can collaborate in the cloud and search for specific moments within their audiovisual libraries in a completely intuitive way: by faces, locations, objects, words, and even emotions. With a specific focus on interoperability and workflow, Strada can be connected with nonlinear editing platforms, including Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, and Avid Media Composer, so editors in cutting rooms can also take full advantage of the creative work done by fellow collaborators.

All that Strata offers can now be experienced at IBC 2024. Exactly one year after Hollywood entrepreneurs Michael and Peter Cioni announced their latest start-up at last year’s event, they will be showcasing why Strada is gaining so much attention, demonstrating their technology on the show floor, Hall 5, Stand F17.

“Strada is still young, but we’ve made substantial progress in just one year. Thanks to the support, enthusiasm, and feedback from our early adopters, Strada is already serving creative professionals and revolutionizing the workflows of teams big and small,” said Michel Cioni, CEO and co-founder of Strada. “IBC is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with professionals who will greatly benefit from incorporating the power of Strada AI search into their workflows. Just one year in the making, I’m proud to say Strada is already taking AI and collaborative search to a place no one else in the industry is going.”

The company continues to accept beta testers to further develop the product. To join the Strada private beta and be among the first to be notified when Strada becomes commercially available, sign up for the app. To learn more about Strada’s journey from inception to Beta launch and beyond, subscribe and follow along on YouTube.