Tether Tools has released an update to the Case Remote, the companion app for the Case Air Wireless Tethering System, with added camera support, including the new mirrorless from Canon and Nikon.

The Case Air from Tether Tools is a “magic box” for shooting tethered. The Case Air Wireless Tethering System does what the name suggests, and creates the connection to transfer images instantly from your camera to a phone, tablet or computer. Not just that, in fact, as users can control advanced camera settings including focus points, exposure settings, bracketing, time-lapse, and more. This allows photographers to view images on a larger screen to check critical focus and composition, or use Live View or movie mode for real-time capture to share and collaborate as images are created.

The Case Remote App, is a wireless camera remote controller app that works in tandem with the Case Air Wireless Tethering System. The app features an intuitive design and state-of-the-art performance that makes wireless tethering and remote camera control simple and easy.

Available for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS

Because a system like this needs to be kept updated, Tether Tools just announced Case Remote gets an update. With new full frame mirrorless cameras available now, it was not hard to see which new cameras would be made compatible with the software and system; in fact, the Canon EOS R and EOS RP and the Nikon Z6 and Z7 cameras are now included in the list of models that work with the product from Tether Tools.

The update also makes the software compatible with other two models from Canon, the EOS 1500D and the EOS 1DX MK II, confirming that this type of solution is not just for professionals, but for anyone who wants to try a different experience, by shooting tethered. The new version, Case Air 3.2 App update is available for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.

Depending on the device where you’ll use the software there are some differences to remember. So, if you’re using either Mac or Windows, you have support for Canon EOS RP/Canon EOS 1500D/Canon EOS 1DX Mark II and Nikon Z6/Z7. Users of those systems are also able to maintain native camera file naming convention when new “Apply Unique File Name” feature is unselected in user settings.

Compatible with iPhone XS

On Android and iOS, besides some bug fixes, there is also support for the same camera models from Canon and Nikon, although the file naming feature is not applicable to the mobile app. The new version also makes the app compatible with iPhone XS and 12.9” iPad Pro.

One final note for Canon users. Tether Tools adds that “the Canon EOS R/RP utilizes the new USB C connection”, so users should “use the USB C cable that came with the camera connected to the USB Connector Cable (OTG) that is included with the Case Air, to connect to this camera.”

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now