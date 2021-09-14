Alongside Canon’s new EOS R3, Canon announces the launch of two new versatile RF lenses, which can tackle everything from vlogging to astrophotography and represent some “firsts” for Canon lenses.

The new compact and lightweight lenses from Canon for its R system have arrived: meet the RF 16mm F2.8 STM and the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM – the first non-L telephoto zoom lens usable with Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders.

The introduction by Canon of two new lenses is also the moment for the company to introduce two new “firsts”: the RF 16mm F2.8 STM is the first ultra-wide angle prime lens in the EOS R System, while the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM is the first non-L telephoto zoom lens usable with Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders. The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM are scheduled to be available in October 2021 for an estimated retail price of $299.99 and $649.99, respectively.

Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon’s prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens. As the “lens first” EOS R series continues to expand, these latest lenses open the door to a wide-range of imaging creators, encouraging them to test the powers and possibilities of their art.

The versatile RF 16mm F2.8 STM meets the growing demand for vlogging, while also offering a lens that’s perfect for landscape, architectural and astrophotography. Helping photographers bridge the gap to distant subjects, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM is ideal for sports and wildlife photography. With both these new lenses, photography and video enthusiasts can build a lightweight kit bag that unlocks a number of possibilities.



The first ultra-wide angle prime lens

These new lenses benefit, says Canon, “from the EOS R System’s wide diameter mount and short flange distance – creating high quality lenses with new focal lengths and a compact size. The RF 16mm F2.8 STM and RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM achieve impressive optical performance at a price that makes them accessible for all levels of photographer.”

Offering a wide angle and aperture, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM is a versatile lens that is well suited to vlogging as well as a number of genres of photography, such as group photos, environmental portraits and architecture, while it also provides the vlogging creator and the EOS Webcam Utility software user the power to integrate environments into their imagery, with its super-wide coverage.

The RF 16mm F2.8 STM is the first ultra-wide angle prime lens in the EOS R System, able to produce an extra-wide field of view and exaggerated sense of depth. With a wide aperture of f/2.8 this lens is great when shooting in low light such as astrophotography and for high shutter speed photography. For vloggers, these features enable them to capture higher quality footage in low light and create a shallow depth of field even at wide angles, so that subjects pop against a softened background. As a lightweight prime lens, it’s a fantastic companion for vlogging on the go.

When looking for a narrower angle when shooting video, users can pair the RF 16mm F2.8 STM with EOS R cameras to shoot in APS-C crop mode to effectively turn the lens into a 25.6mm lens. Employing Canon’s STM focusing motor, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM allows for smooth, near silent focusing during video recording. Offering a minimum focusing distance of 0.13m, photographers and content creators alike can capture sharp images even when shooting from close range.

Key features RF 16mm F2.8 STM:

Ultra wide-angle prime lens with 16mm focal length

Wide, bright F2.8 aperture

Smooth quiet STM focusing motor

Weighs only 165g

0.13m minimum focusing distance 0.13m

Maximum magnification of 0.26x

The first non-L-series lens able to use tele extenders

The RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM gives amateur photographers – or anyone who wants to travel light and accepts the trade of quality for portability – the ability to capture similar photos to professionals, thanks to the incredible zoom of 400m, along with a flexible focal range of 100 – 400mm. Alongside the telephoto performance, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM has a minimum focusing distance of 0.88m and maximum magnification of 0.41x, so that photographers can capture all the details of a subject at closer range.

The RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM achieves 5.5 stops of in-lens optical image stabilisation, which increases to 6 stops when coordinated control is used with cameras featuring In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS). Designed for speed and precision, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM is equipped with a Nano USM focus motor for smooth, fast focus and with the lens control ring, gives users enhanced control over AV, Tv, exposure and ISO settings. The bright viewfinder and extended ISO capabilities of EOS R camera bodies combined with Dual Pixel CMOS AF enables photographers to utilise a lens that breaks traditional conventions of size, weight, and focal range to capture images with convenience.

For the first time in a non-L-series lens, the RF100–400mm will accept optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders, offering even more telephoto potential in a lightweight package. This makes the Canon RF100–400mm an excellent gateway into the world of wildlife, nature, and sports photography. However, this lens and its super-telephoto abilities can also be leveraged for the video content creator or vlogger when compiling b-roll type footage or for subjects who are at a distance.

Key features RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM:

Flexible 100-400mm focal range

Weighing only 635g, its lighter than lenses with similar specifications

0.88m minimum focusing distance at 200mm

Nano USM focus motor for smooth, fast focus

5.5 stops Optical Image Stabilizer/ compatible with In Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS)

Both lenses employ Canon’s advanced optical technology, including Super Spectra Coating to reduce ghosting and flare that results in crisp, detailed images. These models also use a single aspherical lens to achieve high image quality and reduce the presence of aberrations that might distort an image, without the need for multiple lens elements that add bulk.

Also launching today is the EOS R3 from Canon, a must-have for professional sports and news photographers.