Stash Master 13L: expand the carrying capacity of large backpacks

The first hint of what may be a family of products to expand how gear is carried inside backpacks, the Stash Master 13L is a Think Tank Photo solution that fits inside a Mindshift label backpack recently introduced.

Jose Antunes May 08, 2019

Stash Master 13L: expand your carrying capacity

Think Tank Photo announces the Stash Master 13L, a travel cube that enables you to expand the photo gear capacity of any large backpack, and fits perfectly inside the new MindShift BackLight Elite 45L.

It’s, apparently, that time of the year when companies show their new solutions for those who need to carry lots of gear. After the announcement of the CRAZZIE Pro Gear GTR-1 backpack, a 95L backpack that is on a league of its own, it is time to announce the new solution from Think Tank Photo, the Stash Master 13L.

Stash Master 13L: expand your carrying capacityThe new product is a travel cube that enables users to expand the photo gear capacity of any large backpack, or increase personal gear space in the MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, recently announced, for multi-day excursions.

This padded insert is sized to fit the “Trifecta” of pro camera gear including a gripped DSLR body attached to a 70-200mm f/2.8, plus a 24-70mm f/2.8 and 16-35mm f/2.8. Highdensity velex interior and reinforced vertical dividers keep your gear secure and protected, while carry handles make it easy to transport. Made from water resistant fabrics with DWR coating, the Stash Master 13L will keep your gear protected, and is a great solution for pros and photo enthusiasts alike.

Stash Master 13L: expand your carrying capacity

Adaptable to different backpacks

“Expanded gear capacity is always an important aspect of photography,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “The Stash Master 13L gives pros and photo enthusiasts alike the freedom and flexibility to design their individualized carry layouts however they like.”

The Stash Master 13L features multiple dividers that allow users to customize the layout depending on their adventure. Designed to allow users to use their own bag or fit more gear into compatible MindShift Gear backpacks, like the MindShift Backlight Elite Stash Master 13L: expand your carrying capacity45L, the Stash Master 13L has an exterior made of fabric that has a durable water-repellant coating, plus the underside of the fabric has a polyurethane coating. It also has highest quality YKK RC-Fuse zippers, 100D rip-stop nylon, nylon webbing, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

A tuck away front flap with removable foam panel provides better access, while carry handles on front and top make lifting easy. Side webbing loops allow users to attach a shoulder strap. With a total volume of 13L and a weight of  0.9 lbs. (0.4 kg) the Stash Master 13L  costs $ 59.99.


Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM: old classic prime becomes new classic prime

DaVinci Resolve 16 Public Beta 2 Out In The Wild


Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

