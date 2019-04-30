With 45 liters of internal volume and multiple external attachment points for other gear, the BackLight Elite 45L is designed for photographers and videographers exploring the backcountry.

Backpacks are superior for carrying heavy gear for long distances, but access has always been a problem. Also, traditional front-loading backpacks get wet and dirty when placed on the ground. Aware of the problems Think Tank Photo designed the BackLight series of camera backpacks under the label Mindshift Gear.

The BackLight family, which offered, until now, the 18, 26 and 36L versions, and now expands to the Elite 45L model, is different from conventional backpacks. These camera backpacks feature a rear-panel compartment for photo gear, which allows you to access your gear without taking off the pack. You can change lenses or just snap a quick photo simply by spinning the bag to the front of your body while the waist belt is still secured. Rear-panel access also adds security when traveling since your camera gear is protected behind your back.

Designed for backcountry photographers

The new model, BackLight Elite 45L, has 45 liters of internal volume that provides ample room for a combination of photo/personal gear and dedicated laptop/tablet. External attachment points accommodate adventure equipment such as a static rope, set of axes, snowboard/skis, and of course, a tripod.

Weather-resistant zippers and materials protect your gear when trekking in extreme environments. Built “Mountain Tuff” for protection against the elements, the backpack features YKK AquaGuard zippers and waterproof/tearproof sailcloth, robust lumbar padding, and a quick-dry back panel for increased ventilation. Elite outdoor photographer, Dan Carr, rigorously tested the pack claiming, “The Backlight Elite 45 is the rugged companion for every adventure.”

“We paid special attention to the needs of backcountry photographers while designing the Elite 45L,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “In design, fit, protection, and durability, the BackLight Elite 45L stands up to the demands of outdoor photo expeditions like no other bag we have ever released.”

Key features of the Elite 45L

Here are the most important features of the new backpack:

Storm-resistant construction with YKK AquaGuard zippers and waterproof/tearproof Sailcloth

Superior Fit: Robust lumbar padding, hip-hugging waist belt, quick-dry back panel, and foam ridges for increased ventilation • Back and top panel access to all of your camera gear, allowing you to work out of your bag without getting your harness dirty or wet

Aluminum internal frame supports the load and keeps it in place

Dedicated compartments fit up to a 17” laptop and a 10” tablet

Meets most international and U.S. carry-on requirements

Advanced Airflow: Dual-density, honeycomb mesh shoulder straps

Includes tripod/monopod mounting system on front or side

Trekking capacity! Front pockets totaling 17L carry personal gear for a day’s outing: extra layers, a jacket, food, etc.

Hydration reservoir ready (reservoir not included)

2 large water bottle pockets with cinch cord fit 32 oz. water bottles

Snowboard or ski carry with tuck-away, protected edge lash straps

Top-lid converts into a belt pack with the removable waist belt

Waterproof, heavy-duty Tarpaulin base

Seam-sealed, brown colored rain cover blends in with the environment

Removable camera compartment with emergency shoulder straps to avoid gate check

Removable waist belt for ease when traveling

Expandable capacity on all five sides with daisy chain, ice axe loops and additional lash points

Compatible with the MindShift Tripod Suspension Kit, Filter Nest/Hive & Switch Case

The BackLight Elite 45L backpack from Think Tank Photo costs $ 399.99.

