News

MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, a backpack for extreme environments

Think Tank Photo expands its Backlight series of camera backpacks with the large Elite 45L, designed to carry and protect your gear when trekking in extreme environments.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes April 30, 2019

MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, a backpack for extreme environments

With 45 liters of internal volume and multiple external attachment points for other gear, the BackLight Elite 45L is designed for photographers and videographers exploring the backcountry.

Backpacks are superior for carrying heavy gear for long distances, but access has always been a problem. Also, traditional front-loading backpacks get wet and dirty when placed on the ground. Aware of the problems Think Tank Photo designed the BackLight series of camera backpacks under the label Mindshift Gear.

The BackLight family, which offered, until now, the 18, 26 and 36L versions, and now expands to the Elite 45L model, is different from conventional backpacks. These camera backpacks feature a rear-panel compartment for photo gear, which allows you to access your gear without taking off the pack. You can change lenses or just snap a quick photo simply by spinning the bag to the front of your body while the waist belt is still secured. Rear-panel access also adds security when traveling since your camera gear is protected behind your back.

MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, a backpack for extreme environments

Designed for backcountry photographers

The new model, BackLight Elite 45L, has 45 liters of internal volume that provides ample room for a combination of photo/personal gear and dedicated laptop/tablet. External attachment points accommodate adventure equipment such as a static rope, set of axes, snowboard/skis, and of course, a tripod.

MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, a backpack for extreme environmentsWeather-resistant zippers and materials protect your gear when trekking in extreme environments. Built “Mountain Tuff” for protection against the elements, the backpack features YKK AquaGuard zippers and waterproof/tearproof sailcloth, robust lumbar padding, and a quick-dry back panel for increased ventilation. Elite outdoor photographer, Dan Carr, rigorously tested the pack claiming, “The Backlight Elite 45 is the rugged companion for every adventure.”

“We paid special attention to the needs of backcountry photographers while designing the Elite 45L,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “In design, fit, protection, and durability, the BackLight Elite 45L stands up to the demands of outdoor photo expeditions like no other bag we have ever released.”

MindShift BackLight Elite 45L, a backpack for extreme environments

Key features of the Elite 45L

Here are the most important features of the new backpack:

  • Storm-resistant construction with YKK AquaGuard zippers and waterproof/tearproof Sailcloth
  • Superior Fit: Robust lumbar padding, hip-hugging waist belt, quick-dry back panel, and foam ridges for increased ventilation • Back and top panel access to all of your camera gear, allowing you to work out of your bag without getting your harness dirty or wet
  • Aluminum internal frame supports the load and keeps it in place
  • Dedicated compartments fit up to a 17” laptop and a 10” tablet
  • Meets most international and U.S. carry-on requirements
  • Advanced Airflow: Dual-density, honeycomb mesh shoulder straps
  • Includes tripod/monopod mounting system on front or side
  • Trekking capacity! Front pockets totaling 17L carry personal gear for a day’s outing: extra layers, a jacket, food, etc.
  • Hydration reservoir ready (reservoir not included)
  • 2 large water bottle pockets with cinch cord fit 32 oz. water bottles
  • Snowboard or ski carry with tuck-away, protected edge lash straps
  • Top-lid converts into a belt pack with the removable waist belt
  • Waterproof, heavy-duty Tarpaulin base
  • Seam-sealed, brown colored rain cover blends in with the environment
  • Removable camera compartment with emergency shoulder straps to avoid gate check
  • Removable waist belt for ease when traveling
  • Expandable capacity on all five sides with daisy chain, ice axe loops and additional lash points
  • Compatible with the MindShift Tripod Suspension Kit, Filter Nest/Hive & Switch Case

The BackLight Elite 45L backpack from Think Tank Photo costs $ 399.99.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

The Great C: Philip K. Dick’s short story now available on mobile VR headsets

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

MindShift Gear PhotoCross 15 backpack, a step beyond the sling bag concept
News

MindShift Gear PhotoCross 15 backpack, a step beyond the sling bag concept

Announced at the right time for your next outdoor adventure, the PhotoCross 15 represents...
Think Tank Photo: new Vision shoulder bags and a rolling case for C-stands
News

Think Tank Photo: new Vision shoulder bags and a rolling case for C-stands

Whether you need a camera bag to carry your gear or a big rolling...
Lens Case Duo: a case for enhanced lens protection
Pro Photo

Lens Case Duo: a case for enhanced lens protection

Available in sizes to fit lenses up to 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6, the new Lens Case...
Emergency Rain Cover: a new concept in weather protection for cameras
News

Emergency Rain Cover: a new concept in weather protection for cameras

With Winter approaching, it’s time to think about protection against the elements: Hydrophobia rain...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of