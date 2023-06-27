Available only in the United States the Special Edition Backlight XP 26L is constructed using X-pac Sailcloth which is lightweight and incredibly durable. The backpack weighs only 3.9 lbs. (1.8 kg).

Featuring a back panel opening that enables quick, easy access to the pack’s 17-liter camera compartment, the BackLight XP 26L backpack expands the Mindshift family of products.

The Backlight XP 26L, now added to the MindShift Gear brand, continues Think Tank’s commitment to protecting your camera gear – even in the most extreme conditions. This limited-edition Backlight backpack is constructed using X-pac Sailcloth, which Think Tank says is lightweight yet incredibly durable.

The exterior of the backpack features X-Pac 4-layer laminate fabric with the iconic X-Ply tearproof fiber reinforcement, highest quality abrasion-resistant YKK RC Fuse zippers, 320G ultra stretch mesh, 350G air mesh, nylon webbing, 3-ply bonded nylon thread. Interior: 210D silver-toned nylon lining, hexa-mesh pockets, high-density closed-cell foam, PE board reinforcement, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

The backpack is designed to hold two standard-size camera bodies and 4-7 standard zoom lenses plus a flash , besides up to a 16” laptop and full-size tablet. It also has space for personal gear in the 9L front compartments. The maximum lens size accepted is 200-400mm f/4, detached from body.

Pockets for trail essentials

The BackLight XP features a back panel opening that enables quick, easy access to the pack’s 17-liter camera compartment. This allows you to get to your gear without taking off the pack, so the shoulder harness stays clean and dry. And with nine liters of daypack capacity, the BackLight XP also offers 9-liters of space for personal gear, including separate dedicated compartments for a 10” tablet and 16” laptop.

KEY FEATURES

Customizable dividers allow you to maximize space for photo gear and personal gear

2 large water bottle pockets with cinch cord fit a 32 oz Nalgene

Side compression straps with locking SR buckles for additional lash points

Air channel and lumbar support on rear-panel for all-day comfort

Ergonomic zipper pulls are easily gripped with gloves or cold fingers

Front stuff pockets for trail essentials: headlamp, gloves, chargers

Top zippered pocket for quick access to essentials

Interior mesh pockets for storing filters, batteries, cables, etc.

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Compatible with the Tripod Suspension Kit, Filter Nest, and Filter Hive

The BackLight XP 26L is available now at thinktankphoto.com, for a price of $319.75… while stocks last!