Photographers are also commuters and some may want to keep with their brand of photo gear when picking a backpack to carry essential accessories on a daily basis: Think Tank has them covered!

Based on the Retrospective Travel Series, the Retrospective EDC Backpack is designed for everyday carry. Constructed with Thank Tank’s materials used on photo backpacks, it offers style and durability.

Photographer’s backpack nowadays are quite different from many of the solutions from decades ago, which clearly suggested what the content was. While we still see classic backpack and shoulder bag shapes for photography, many of the modern models look like something else, and hardly reveal what’s inside the bags carried by many people. Companies as Think Tank have also diversified their portfolio, aware that imaging professionals that pick their brand for carrying photo or video gear will also trust them when it comes to a “normal” backpack, used for carrying other type of “gear” around.

That’s how we end with the Retrospective EDC Backpack, which builds upon Think Tank’s Retrospective Travel Series to deliver a EDC Backpack designed for everyday carry. Yes, EveryDay Carry, so EDC. Constructed with Think Tank’s distinguished stone-washed cotton canvas, two-tone liner, and genuine leather trim, the Retrospective EDC Backpack offers, the company says, “versatile functionality, timeless style, and lasting durability.”

The Retrospective EDC is an “Everyday” backpack designed for commuters, travelers, and anyone who carries a laptop and essential accessories on a daily basis. The backpack features a padded laptop compartment, sectional main compartment, and deep front organizer pocket for maximum carry, yet with a slim profile. It’s key features are:

On-the-go commute and carry-on friendly

Top opening for quick access to all compartments

Slim profile eases maneuverability through crowds

A backpack for all the other EDC things

While for its photography backpacks Think Tank provides a list of all the gear that can go inside each of the models, for the Retrospective EDC Backpack the list is a bit different. Yes, you still can use it to carry your gear, but this is more a backpack to take all your other accessories with you. After all, even when traveling to a location, you may need a EDC backpack, besides the bags used to carry gear. So, here is what goes inside the Retrospective EDC Backpack:

Laptop Sleeve

16” MacBook Pro

10” x 15” Wacom tablet

Main Compartment:

Light jacket

Commuter or workout shoes

Letter-sized documents

Front Organizer Pocket:

EDC tech, personal, electronics

Phone Pocket:

Plus-sized phones with protective case

Hidden Pocket:

Passport or plus-sized phones with protective case

With dimensions of 11.5” W x 18” H x 9” D (29 x 46 x 22.5 cm), a weight of 2.2 lbs. (1 kg) including rain cover and a volume of 19 liters, the Retrospective EDC Backpack costs $219.75.