Based on the Retrospective Travel Series, the Retrospective EDC Backpack is designed for everyday carry. Constructed with Thank Tank’s materials used on photo backpacks, it offers style and durability.
Photographer’s backpack nowadays are quite different from many of the solutions from decades ago, which clearly suggested what the content was. While we still see classic backpack and shoulder bag shapes for photography, many of the modern models look like something else, and hardly reveal what’s inside the bags carried by many people. Companies as Think Tank have also diversified their portfolio, aware that imaging professionals that pick their brand for carrying photo or video gear will also trust them when it comes to a “normal” backpack, used for carrying other type of “gear” around.
That’s how we end with the Retrospective EDC Backpack, which builds upon Think Tank’s Retrospective Travel Series to deliver a EDC Backpack designed for everyday carry. Yes, EveryDay Carry, so EDC. Constructed with Think Tank’s distinguished stone-washed cotton canvas, two-tone liner, and genuine leather trim, the Retrospective EDC Backpack offers, the company says, “versatile functionality, timeless style, and lasting durability.”
The Retrospective EDC is an “Everyday” backpack designed for commuters, travelers, and anyone who carries a laptop and essential accessories on a daily basis. The backpack features a padded laptop compartment, sectional main compartment, and deep front organizer pocket for maximum carry, yet with a slim profile. It’s key features are:
- On-the-go commute and carry-on friendly
- Top opening for quick access to all compartments
- Slim profile eases maneuverability through crowds
A backpack for all the other EDC things
While for its photography backpacks Think Tank provides a list of all the gear that can go inside each of the models, for the Retrospective EDC Backpack the list is a bit different. Yes, you still can use it to carry your gear, but this is more a backpack to take all your other accessories with you. After all, even when traveling to a location, you may need a EDC backpack, besides the bags used to carry gear. So, here is what goes inside the Retrospective EDC Backpack:
Laptop Sleeve
- 16” MacBook Pro
- 10” x 15” Wacom tablet
Main Compartment:
- Light jacket
- Commuter or workout shoes
- Letter-sized documents
Front Organizer Pocket:
- EDC tech, personal, electronics
Phone Pocket:
- Plus-sized phones with protective case
Hidden Pocket:
- Passport or plus-sized phones with protective case
With dimensions of 11.5” W x 18” H x 9” D (29 x 46 x 22.5 cm), a weight of 2.2 lbs. (1 kg) including rain cover and a volume of 19 liters, the Retrospective EDC Backpack costs $219.75.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now