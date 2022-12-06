In continual effort to offer photographers faster and easier access to their camera gear, Think Tank Photo announces the new SpeedTop Crossbody Series, with two references.

Looking for a new camera bag for 2023? Look no further, Think Tank Photo just announced the new SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15, sized to fit today’s camera systems.

If you’ve used Think Tank Photo bags for long enough, the new SpeedTop Crossbody Series has a déjà vu feeling that does not go unnotticed. In fact, more than a decade ago, Think Tank Photo had a series, its Speed System shoulder bags, which doubled as belt packs. Besides the unique MindShift Gear Rotation180 – the outdoor brand from Think Tank Photo – I still have a Speed Racer that was my everyday camera bag for a long time, and I know a few people coming to my workshops acquired similar models.

Part of the Speed Convertible Series, the Speed Demon, Speed Freak and Speed Racer bags featured a “disappearing” belt that tucks away into the sides of the bag, significantly reducing bulkiness. Within seconds, the shoulder bags seamlessly convert into belt packs once the integrated belts are deployed. The concept is the same with the bags now introduced, although there are difference, besides the design and choice of materials.

SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15

The SpeedTop series camera bags feature an inventive magnetic lid to enable quick and quiet access to your gear. Opening the lid requires only one hand and closes securely without zippers. Think tank Photo says that “regardless of your shooting style, the SpeedTop crossbody bags are easy to carry, provide quick access, and are sized to fit today’s camera systems. Also included is a tuck-away security latch for peace-of-mind when moving through crowded public places.”

Available in two sizes, the SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15, both are sized to fit today’s ungripped camera bodies with up to a 24-70mm lens, flash, extra lens, and small accessories. A padded, quick-adjusting strap and belt pass-through stabilizes the bag against your body for active situations and added security. And the SpeedTop’s slim profile is ideal for navigating through crowds and tight spaces.

“As photographers we know that having fast, easy, and often times, quiet access to your camera and gear is critical,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Product Designer. “It can mean the difference between getting a shot or missing it.”

KEY FEATURES:

Magnetic top lid enables silent, one-handed access to camera

Top lid includes tuck-away latch for added security

Crossbody, quick-adjusting strap and belt pass-through offer versatile carry options

Abrasion-resistant Cordura exterior

Slim profile for navigating crowds and tight spaces

Flat bottom stands up on surfaces

Hidden inner pocket keeps small items secure

Expandable side pockets

Mesh organizer pocket(s) under the lid

Fully-adjustable dividers

QuickCam adjustable shoulder strap with cushioned pad

Belt pass-through integrates with Think Tank Modular Belt

Top grab handle

Comfort-padded back panel

Seam-sealed rain cover included

WHAT FITS

SpeedTop 10:

Standard Mirrorless: Example: Sony A7 series, Nikon Z6/Z7

Attached Vertical: 24-70mm f/4, 85mm f/1.4

24-70mm f/2.8 unattached

Unattached vertical: 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/4

Flash

SpeedTop 15:

Standard Mirrorless. Example: Sony A7 series, Nikon Z6/Z7

Standard DSLR. Example: Nikon, D780/D500/Z6/Z7/D7500, Canon 5Dmk4,

Attached vertical: 24-70mm f/4, 85mm f/1.4

Unattached vertical: 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/4

Unattached lengthwise: 70-200mm f/2.8 with foot and adapter

Flash

DJI Mavic 3 and controller

SPECIFICATIONS

SpeedTop 10

Exterior Dimensions: 9.8” W x 8.9” H x 5.5” D (25 x 22.5 x 14 cm)

Interior Dimensions: 8.5” W x 7.3” H x 3.9” D (21.5 x 18.5 x 10 cm)

Weight: 1.3 lbs. (0.6 kg) including dividers and rain cover

SpeedTop 15

Exterior Dimensions: 12.6” W x 9.3” H x 5.5“ D (32 x 23.5 x 14 cm)

Interior Dimensions: 11.2” W x 7.9” H x 3.9“ D (28.5 x 20 x 10 cm)

Weight: 1.8 lbs. (0.8 kg) including dividers and rain cover

MATERIALS

Like many Think Tank products, SpeedTop bags are built with abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric that stands the test of time and will continue to look great for years. Fabrics are coated with DWR for inclement weather protection and an included rain cover protects against heavy downpours.

The news Think Tank Photo SpeedTop 10 costs $129.75 while the price for the SpeedTop 15 is $149.75.