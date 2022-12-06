Looking for a new camera bag for 2023? Look no further, Think Tank Photo just announced the new SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15, sized to fit today’s camera systems.
If you’ve used Think Tank Photo bags for long enough, the new SpeedTop Crossbody Series has a déjà vu feeling that does not go unnotticed. In fact, more than a decade ago, Think Tank Photo had a series, its Speed System shoulder bags, which doubled as belt packs. Besides the unique MindShift Gear Rotation180 – the outdoor brand from Think Tank Photo – I still have a Speed Racer that was my everyday camera bag for a long time, and I know a few people coming to my workshops acquired similar models.
Part of the Speed Convertible Series, the Speed Demon, Speed Freak and Speed Racer bags featured a “disappearing” belt that tucks away into the sides of the bag, significantly reducing bulkiness. Within seconds, the shoulder bags seamlessly convert into belt packs once the integrated belts are deployed. The concept is the same with the bags now introduced, although there are difference, besides the design and choice of materials.
SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15
The SpeedTop series camera bags feature an inventive magnetic lid to enable quick and quiet access to your gear. Opening the lid requires only one hand and closes securely without zippers. Think tank Photo says that “regardless of your shooting style, the SpeedTop crossbody bags are easy to carry, provide quick access, and are sized to fit today’s camera systems. Also included is a tuck-away security latch for peace-of-mind when moving through crowded public places.”
Available in two sizes, the SpeedTop 10 and SpeedTop 15, both are sized to fit today’s ungripped camera bodies with up to a 24-70mm lens, flash, extra lens, and small accessories. A padded, quick-adjusting strap and belt pass-through stabilizes the bag against your body for active situations and added security. And the SpeedTop’s slim profile is ideal for navigating through crowds and tight spaces.
“As photographers we know that having fast, easy, and often times, quiet access to your camera and gear is critical,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Product Designer. “It can mean the difference between getting a shot or missing it.”
KEY FEATURES:
- Magnetic top lid enables silent, one-handed access to camera
- Top lid includes tuck-away latch for added security
- Crossbody, quick-adjusting strap and belt pass-through offer versatile carry options
- Abrasion-resistant Cordura exterior
- Slim profile for navigating crowds and tight spaces
- Flat bottom stands up on surfaces
- Hidden inner pocket keeps small items secure
- Expandable side pockets
- Mesh organizer pocket(s) under the lid
- Fully-adjustable dividers
- QuickCam adjustable shoulder strap with cushioned pad
- Belt pass-through integrates with Think Tank Modular Belt
- Top grab handle
- Comfort-padded back panel
- Seam-sealed rain cover included
WHAT FITS
SpeedTop 10:
- Standard Mirrorless: Example: Sony A7 series, Nikon Z6/Z7
- Attached Vertical: 24-70mm f/4, 85mm f/1.4
- 24-70mm f/2.8 unattached
- Unattached vertical: 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/4
- Flash
SpeedTop 15:
- Standard Mirrorless. Example: Sony A7 series, Nikon Z6/Z7
- Standard DSLR. Example: Nikon, D780/D500/Z6/Z7/D7500, Canon 5Dmk4,
- Attached vertical: 24-70mm f/4, 85mm f/1.4
- Unattached vertical: 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/4
- Unattached lengthwise: 70-200mm f/2.8 with foot and adapter
- Flash
- DJI Mavic 3 and controller
SPECIFICATIONS
SpeedTop 10
Exterior Dimensions: 9.8” W x 8.9” H x 5.5” D (25 x 22.5 x 14 cm)
Interior Dimensions: 8.5” W x 7.3” H x 3.9” D (21.5 x 18.5 x 10 cm)
Weight: 1.3 lbs. (0.6 kg) including dividers and rain cover
SpeedTop 15
Exterior Dimensions: 12.6” W x 9.3” H x 5.5“ D (32 x 23.5 x 14 cm)
Interior Dimensions: 11.2” W x 7.9” H x 3.9“ D (28.5 x 20 x 10 cm)
Weight: 1.8 lbs. (0.8 kg) including dividers and rain cover
MATERIALS
Like many Think Tank products, SpeedTop bags are built with abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric that stands the test of time and will continue to look great for years. Fabrics are coated with DWR for inclement weather protection and an included rain cover protects against heavy downpours.
The news Think Tank Photo SpeedTop 10 costs $129.75 while the price for the SpeedTop 15 is $149.75.
