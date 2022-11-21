Black Friday is here again, and it’s the same old story. For 2022 we’ve decided to join all bargains in a list that will grow as we find more. Just return to PVC’s website and check what’s new.

FilmConvert

It’s time for FilmConvert’s biggest sale of the year! Color with confidence this Black Friday. Get 40-50% off new plugin purchases and Nitrate upgrades, and grab your copy of FilmConvert Nitrate, CineMatch or both!

https://www.filmconvert.com/

Triple Scoop Music

The acclaimed music licensing platform for pro photographers, filmmakers, video creators, innovative businesses and biggest brands, Triple Scoop Music returns with its “epic Black Friday deals”. save an incredible 50% on select music licensing subscriptions! Choose your subscription type and apply the code BLACKFRIDAY2022 at checkout for TSM’s best Black Friday + Cyber Monday deal ever.

https://triplescoopmusic.com/

Manfrotto

Black Friday starts now at Manfrotto, and for one week only, selected products are 40% off. Upgrade your photography gear now, while stocks last. Shop exclusive deals on a range of tripods, SD cards, and camera bags. Upgrade your photography gear now, while stocks last. Offer expires on 28th November. ​

https://www.manfrotto.com/us-en/black-friday/

Venus Optics

“Looking for some new lenses for your next trip?Or some ultra-fast f/0.95 lens?Maybe a new cine zoom lens for your next production? Come find these incredible deals and save up to 40%!“ says Venus Optics to announce its Black Friday salkes of Laowa lenses.

https://www.venuslens.net/

Think Tank Photo

“Think Tank Hauliday Sale is Coming!” says the company, and it’s truly not a mistake. It’s a special sale on the Freeway Longhaul, a rugged organizer that will haul your gear from home to your car, to the hotel, campsite, beach — wherever the road leads you. From November 22 until December 9 all Freeway Longhaul duffels are 25% off. Grab your Longhaul this “hauliday”.

https://www.thinktankphoto.com/

SIGMA

Yes, it’s time for SIGMA’s Black Friday. With savings on 22 products, you’ll find something for every photographer, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift. Find your authorized SIGMA dealer and get the same Black Friday prices wherever you choose to buy.

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/black-friday-2022

ACER

For Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Acer is offering deep discounts on many of its renowned products for creatives via Acer Store and Amazon. The Black Friday sale begins Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8am Pacific time/11am Eastern time and ends Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:59am Pacific/10:59am Eastern time, or while supplies last. This sale includes more than 60 popular Acer products offering up to $1,000 in savings.

https://store.acer.com/en-us