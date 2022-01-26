Founded in 2020, Paris-based startup Flim is the world’s largest image database. This unique bank of image/database gathers more than 450 000 high-definition images and the collection grows each week.

A platform made by and for creatives, Flim is a smart search engine of movie, music video, advertising and now TV series stills, a search location which is very useful for all creatives looking for inspiration.

Whether you’re looking for images from movies, documentaries, advertisings, music videos and recently TV series, Flim is the place to visit… and search. Presented as “the search engine for creative people”, Flim helps you find the perfect image to express your ideas so you can be more efficient in your creative process. This smart search engine is very useful for all creatives looking for inspiration, references or visual ideas for their moodboards. Searching and finding video stills on Flim becomes really quick and easy.

With new images added on a weekly basis, Flim is the very first iconographic search engine dedicated to images extracted from videos. Thanks to an AI powered by neural network technology, this highly precise new tool is disrupting the creative industry: a whole new set of search combinations are now made possible.

Nowadays, the use of images from video is more than ever at the heart of the creative process for all professionals: directors, art directors, illustrators, set designers, costume designers, game designers, students and so on. That’s why Flim is from now on an essential tool for everyone looking for inspiring images illustrating their creativity.

Flim: a image database with a freemium model

The search engine in Flim gives you the possibility to precise and sharpen your search, and its different features allow a better control over the research, for a better result. You can search for similar images, where for each still, Flim suggest similar picture. The tool analyzes and interprets each still to give you similar content, and it can understand features like faces, people, aesthetics and atmospheres to give you the same ones in similar caps.

It does not stop there, as you can also search for color. The tool’s AI analyzes and finds the dominant color, to give you the most accurate result and will provide a color palette with the most relevant colors. It can also search by dates, taking you to a travel through time. Using the date filter you can select a time period or a decade and explore all the screenshots from that time period.

Flim offers all the things above much more, and the best thing about it is that you can try it for free. Flim search engine is a freemium model with a limited daily access. To fully use the catalog, users have to subscribe: 13.75 euros per month or 165 euros per year. For students and teachers, the service remains free.

First stills database to include TV series

You may think that searching images on websites such as Pinterest or Google will offer results, but the fact is that it’s time consuming and doesn’t offer accurate results. On top of that, most of the images are not ready to be used because of their poor quality, they are hardly ever High Definition. Flim is different, as carefully selected new images are incorporated on a weekly basis. Indeed, every single image is shortlisted by an AI but then approved by the Flim team. This crucial validation step guarantees the artistic quality of every screenshots. Quality wise, all the images are HD and ready to be used on every format: say goodbye to moodboards with low quality/pixelated images.

As noted above, Flim is the first stills database to include TV series. In fact, Flim is starting 2022 with a novelty: TV series are now available. This is a major innovation in the sector of video imagery database since Flim is the first one to include this genre: more than 22,000 screenshots from 34 series are already on the catalog.

Flim, a tool for creative people

TV Series became essential in the entertainment industry, and inevitably also became essentialin contemporary visual culture. For the founders of Flim, Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja, it was therefore obvious to include them in their tool intended for creative people.

Flim founders met back in 2009 at the school of the “Arts Décoratifs” of Paris. They both persued they own careers in the field of audiovisual media before launching together in 2020 the perfect tool for creative minds to communicate their ideas: Flim. Flim is currently accompanied / advised by three French incubators: Paris&Co, WILCO and Belle de Mai.

Dan Perez and Victor de Castéja share their vision for the company: “At Film we believe that image search should incorporate a deep visual awareness, capturing an image’s artistic style and general mood, as well as its atmosphere and composition, rather than just the objects in it. It’s the complexity within cinematographic imagery and video imagery overall that is inspiring. Every single shot is carefully conceived, composed, illuminated and decorated. It was our mission to develop a search engine encapsulating the essence of this complexity and richness.“