How to transform a brewery in a live studio

A recent episode of Adorama TV is almost mandatory to watch, if you want to produce your own shows and get everything right. Framework Productions reveals how to transform a brewery in a live studio.

By Jose Antunes October 20, 2017 Production

How to transform a brewery in a live studio

While making the pilot of their TV series Late Night Cap, Framework Productions filmed what can be considered a “survival guide” on how to produce a studio live to tape multi-camera shoot.

Under the long title “24 Pictures A Second, A Pro Video Documentary Series – Part 1: Pre-Production”, the 9 minute video from Adorama TV takes us through all the aspects of pre-production for the TV series Late Night Cap, from Framework Productions. The team works through and gives advice on location scouting, casting, writing, and rehearsals as they move towards creating an in studio live to tape multi-camera shoot.

Producer James Allerdyce and Director Steven Pierce, the creators of Adorama’s Top Photographer discuss the preparation of Late Night Cap, which is a late night comedy series captured live to tape by five cameras. Live to tape means the show is not broadcasted live, but, as Steven Pierce says “it’s live”.

Follow the team at Framework Productions as they work through all the aspects of pre-production while making the pilot for their TV series Late Night Cap. They work through and give advice on location scouting, casting, writing, and rehearsals as they move towards creating an in studio live to tape multi-camera shoot.

The nine minute video is a lesson in understanding what’s important and how to transform, in this case, a brewery into a live studio. It’s not just arriving on location, setting everything up and starting, there is so much pre-production work involved – a lot of it with a tape measure or similar… –  that you’ll be glad if you spend the next nine minutes watching the show. It can spare you hours, pointing to the essential things to get right.

This is part one of the behind the scenes documentary, so keep an eye for the next video, which will cover how to built the set and get the lighting right. Consider it the second lesson in the series.

As for the team at Framework Productions, they also learned something from the pilot episode. Replying to a comment on YouTube, which mentions the need to cast and hire minorities, as the show is about what’s happening around the world, the team answered this: “… we absolutely agree with you about diversity, and a top priority for us coming out of the pilot and moving forward into the series is to do just what you suggest, and add more diversity to the team. Thanks for watching and commenting!”

Don’t miss the next episodes.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Filmtools Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Beth Cloutier

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

From the National Drone Show: What I Learned On The Floor
Production

From the National Drone Show: What I Learned On The Floor

The Government Video Expo and the National Drone Show complement each other well, but...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails