The Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) and the Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF) from Venus Optics are designed for 2X macro, but they can also be used for portraits.

The 2:1 magnification in the new Laowa Cine lenses from Venus Optics is rarely found in the market. It allows cinematographers to capture rich 2X macro details of the subjects filmed or photographed.

Venus Optics, the camera lens manufacturer behind the Laowa family of lenses is now releasing 2 new cine macro lenses: the Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) and the Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF), two products that may change how many videographers approach their subjects.

From capturing wildlife, product closeup or anything that needs an immersive perspective, both lenses offer stunning image quality, according to Venus Optics. Being able to focus to infinity, the 65mm and 100mm can also be use for portrait shots, adds the company. Minimum focusing distance is 17cm (6.69″) and 24.7cm (9.7″) respectively for the 65mm and 100mm focal lengths when shooting 2X macro.

Venus Optics says that “the 2 lenses offer up to an exceptional 2X magnification which can barely be found on the market”, providing cinematographers higher flexibility in shooting subjects of different sizes. The 65mm and 100mm also inherited the excellent APO design as most of the Laowa macro lenses do, effectively eliminating both lateral and longitudinal chromatic aberrations in the frame, so they are able to greatly reduce the effort for post-editing, especially for macro shots.

Lenses come with a protective case

Both the 65mm and the 100mm have a T2.9 large aperture for not just creating a shallower depth of field, but also good for low light situations. Ready for professional use, the focusing ring and the stepless aperture ring are all equipped with industrial standard 0.8 mod gear. A 77mm filter thread is on both lenses so the cinematographers can choose between screw-in filters or using matte boxes. The weight of the two lenses is respectively 550g and 957g for 65mm and 100mm.

The 65mm is equipped with a 9-blade diaphragm and 13-blade on 100mm. Both lenses can create round and attractive blurring. A stunning background separation for the key object can be easily done, Venus Optics claims.

Both lenses have been optimized for cinematic production, with both imperial and metric scale printed on the lens body. Both lenses come with a protective case for hassle-free transportation. Shims with different thickness are also included for users to do flange calibration.

With the competitive price of $599 for the 65mm version and $999 for the 100mm version, these lenses are perfect for all sorts of commercials or cine productions, says Venus Optics.